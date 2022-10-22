Read full article on original website
For the Record – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
10/21/22 – 1:28 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 800 block of Avenue E. 10/22/22 – 9:26 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L. 10/22/22...
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86, Fort Madison
Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died 10:41 a.m. Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at the River Hills Care Center, Keokuk, Iowa. He was born September 5, 1936 at Brooklyn, Illinois, a son of Arthur W. and Alta Ruth (Snyder) Wilson. On May 19, 1957, he married Karen Lee Ballard at the First Baptist Church, Fort Madison, Iowa. After celebrating 60 years of marriage, Karen preceded him in death June 28, 2017.
October FMAAA exhibit winding down
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Area Arts Association is in the final days of the exhibition of Oil and Water, work by Carol Janosik and Chris Swetye. Stop in to see this excellent body of work in the Main Gallery of the Art Center located at 825 Ave G in Fort Madison.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
YouTuber Says Keokuk Has Great People, But Worst Place to Live
If you live in Keokuk (or are thinking about it), I have good news and I have bad news. A very popular YouTuber says that while Keokuk has great people, it's also the worst possible place you can live in Iowa if not the entire Midwest. I want to be...
Johnson named 2nd team All-SEC
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison junior Taylor Johnson was named to the Southeast Conference All-Conference team this week. Johnson joins Molly Knipe and Amy Yasenchok with all-conference honors. Knipe and Yasenchok were both given honorable mention status. Fort Madison also put 10 players on the volleyball SEC All-Academic team. Johnson...
Car hits house in Davenport
Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
Iowa State Representative District 81 Candidate: Luana Stoltenberg
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Richard L. Long, 86 Keokuk
Richard Leon Long, 86, of Keokuk, IA, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Aspire Nursing Home in Donnellson, IA. He was born on June 17, 1936 in Queen City, Missouri, the son of Cecil Willard and Ruby Sizemore Long. He graduated from Queen City High School with the Class of 1954.
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
Night and day difference in supervisor candidates.
We Lee County residents have some very important decisions to make on November 8th. One of which is voting for our new County Supervisor. If you are a liberal minded person and believe in the current administrations over spending, raising taxes, anti business, anti fossil fuels and open borders then you need to vote for Donna Amandus. She is a Democrat that supports what this current administration is doing and in my opinion wants to bring those beliefs to Lee County. Now I don't say that lightly but rather because I have seen her in action on the Fort Madison City Council. I have seen her attempt to go against a local small business person right here from Fort Madison. Thankfully there was a well informed city employee and city council member that stood up and informed her that what she was demanding was against city code and city protocol.
Two people injured in Burlington shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says that two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 22nd, at about 12:01 AM, police responded to the area of 9th and Locust Streets in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting taking place, including shell casings and blood. Shortly after, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center reported two gunshot victims, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old, had checked into the emergency room.
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
