fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
knsiradio.com
Two Local Cadets to Graduate from the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy
(KNSI) — Two local cadets will be among the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy graduates on Tuesday. Ryan Fuchs of Avon and Alex Forsman of Monticello are two of 35 troopers in this latest class. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the group is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. All applicants must have a two-year degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited school. This latest crop of cadets have a background in real estate, sales and finance, healthcare, military service, and law enforcement. The LETO program gives the candidates the educational requirements necessary to take the state peace officer training test. They then attend the academy with all of the other applicants.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
willmarradio.com
Crash near New London injures Willmar woman
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a crash near The Country Stop in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:34 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. A Toyota Prius driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross Highway 23 when he hit an SUV traveling southbound on Highway 23. Loso wasn't hurt, but the driver of the SUV, Dunia Awale of Willmar, was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
knsiradio.com
Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
willmarradio.com
Drive-by shooting investigated in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police investigated a drive-by shooting Friday night. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says around 9 p.m. there was a call to police about gunshots in the 700 Block of Southwest 7th Street, near Kennedy Elementary. Felt says there were no reports of any injuries. On social media a home owner posted pictures of a bullet hole in the side of her garage.
voiceofalexandria.com
Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" school in central Minnesota
(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '. According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and...
klfdradio.com
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
fox9.com
Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
