A 25-year-old Oshkosh man is facing charges after leading a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy on a brief vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon. The deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding past other vehicles on Lakeshore Drive near County Highway N in the Town of Friendship. The vehicle picked up speed as it neared the City of Fond du Lac and the pursuit was terminated. But the deputy was able to get a license plate number. The Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and New Holstein Police received consent to search a residence in New Holstein. The Oshkosh man was found hiding inside that residence. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of fleeing, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and marijuana possession and on a warrant from the Department of Corrections. The chase covered four miles.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO