cw14online.com
Level 1 Overtime: Kewaunee explodes, Kimberly gets revenge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The first week of the playoffs is in the books and what a Friday night it was for Kewaunee. The Storm scored the most points in Level 1 of the playoffs as they cruised by Sturgeon Bay 71-6 in a Division 5 game. Kewaunee knows it gets tougher with a Week 1 rematch against Kiel, a team the Storm beat 28-21.
cw14online.com
Kimberly tops Kaukauna in sectional semifinal
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night No. 3-seeded Kaukauna and No. 2 Kimberly met in a Division 1 boys volleyball sectional semifinal and Kimberly beat the Galloping Ghosts 3-1. Kimberly advances to Saturday's sectional final against No. 1 Appleton North.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
nomadlawyer.org
Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police provide an update on dog biting incident at Meyer Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has updated the incident where a dog bit a juvenile at Meyer Park on Monday, October 17. After investigating, officers determined the dog bite was inflicted by a relative’s dog inside of a private residence, not at Meyer Park.
cw14online.com
Harlem Globetrotters to appear in Oshkosh on New Year's Day
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are ringing in 2023 in Oshkosh. The basketball showmen are coming to the Oshkosh Arena Jan. 1. It's two days after a previously announced stop at the Resch Center. Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are available online.
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle ends up in Lake Winnebago, driver arrested on OWI charge
(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski-area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to...
oshkoshnorthstar.org
School board to decide the future of Merrill School building
At the regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 26, the Oshkosh Area School District board members will vote to determine the future of the soon-to-be vacant Merrill School building. The school district plans to demolish the school and use that area for an Olympic size track and field. According to Deputy Superintendent...
Fox11online.com
Appleton high school student gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- "I believe she could be the future in my academy." Those words from stylist Josif Wittnik about Brandi Towns, who received the latest Monday Morning Makeover. The 16-year-old junior at Appleton West High School talked to Josif about her interest in hair. Josif and the team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Brandi a real-world lesson on the industry by sitting her in the chair for a makeover.
seehafernews.com
Two minors facing Charges For Stealing Vehicle From Manitowoc Residence
Two minors are facing charges for stealing a vehicle from a Manitowoc residence Monday morning. The victim had come home to his residence in the 800 block of Schroeder Drive around 3:30 p.m. and discovered that his 2022 Mazda CX-5 had been stolen from his garage. He called police who...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/25/22 FDL County Vehicle Pursuit
A 25-year-old Oshkosh man is facing charges after leading a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy on a brief vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon. The deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding past other vehicles on Lakeshore Drive near County Highway N in the Town of Friendship. The vehicle picked up speed as it neared the City of Fond du Lac and the pursuit was terminated. But the deputy was able to get a license plate number. The Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and New Holstein Police received consent to search a residence in New Holstein. The Oshkosh man was found hiding inside that residence. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of fleeing, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and marijuana possession and on a warrant from the Department of Corrections. The chase covered four miles.
