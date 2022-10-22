Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Times News
So. Lehigh blanks NW Spartans capture CL field hockey crown
CATASAUQUA - Nobody ever takes the Northwestern Lehigh field hockey program lightly and after their upset win over Wilson in the Colonial League semifinals, Southern Lehigh was not going to take any chances against the Tigers in the league finals on Saturday at Catasauqua’s Alumni Field. The challenge coming...
Times News
Spartans upset Tigers in boys soccer
CATASAUQUA - The game of soccer turned out to be a cruel one for Northwestern Lehigh on Saturday. The team went through the regular season and the Colonial League semifinals without a loss and came into the finals at Catasauqua High School looking to make it a perfect 20 in a row.
Times News
Marchessault hat trick lifts Lehighton
Lehighton boys’ soccer coach Dave Yob pointed out that the belief was there all along. The belief that the program had the potential for an appearance in the postseason. His program put an end to a playoff drought midway through the year, as the Indians qualified for the District 11 Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Longtime Coach of Girl’s Soccer Team in Warminster Remembered for Winning Over 300 Games
The coach of a major girl’s soccer team in Bucks County is being remembered for his love of the sport and for his players. Rick Woelfel wrote about the coach for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bill Cappo, a beloved longtime Archbishop Wood High School girls’ soccer coach, passed...
Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial
The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies fans in Berks rush to get World Series merchandise
READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic. “I was looking for a Harper jersey today,” said Sam...
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
fox29.com
Philadelphia erupts with excitement, fans take to the streets as Phillies move on to World Series
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!. From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5. The Phillies will...
Times News
Marian holds Hall of Fame induction
The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Schuylkill wreath class
Make your own Evergreen Wreath or Swag at the Schuylkill County Master Gardener Workshop on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Acres, 135 Fort Lebanon Rd., Auburn. Register at http://schuylkillExt@psu.edu by selecting workshops from the menu box and type wreath in the search bar. Class size is...
Times News
Fetterman earns degree from Penn State
Christopher Fetterman, son of Robert and Melissa Fetterman of Lehighton, recently received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with a certificate in policy analysis and evaluation from Penn State. Fetterman, a 2004 Lehighton graduate and 2008 Bloomsburg University graduate, graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA from Penn...
Times News
On track for history
The dramatic comeback of the 148-year-old Tamaqua train station - saved from the brink of demolition 30 years ago - will be saluted in a way that nobody could have imagined. The revitalized 1874 passenger depot will get its own official postage stamp in 2023, according to the United States Postal Service.
slspotlight.com
Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School
At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
Times News
Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
Times News
JT parade honors late volunteer
The 27th Annual Jim Thorpe Halloween Parade was held Saturday along the East Side of Jim Thorpe, to the delight of the crowds of people lined up along the route to watch. By the numbers, there were over 300 walkers, 14 floats, 10 borough and first responder vehicles, and at least 15 classic automobiles in the parade, which was sponsored by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club.
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Times News
Three injured in Ross Twp.collision
State police at Lehighton reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Route 115 and Kunkletown Road, in Ross Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Kathy W. Goida, 67, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2021 Kia Seltos, was stopped for a stop sign on Kunkletown...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 12 at 8:42 p.m. troopers were dispatched to 31 Atlantic St., in Norwegian Township, for an assault report. A 28-year-old woman from Pottsville, was struck in the face with a phone causing injuries, by Shawn Sukeena, 45, of Minersville. Sukeena fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.
Times News
Driver ejected through convertible roof in crash
The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash at 1:42 p.m. Sunday on Route 209 in Hamilton Township was ejected from the open roof of his convertible and transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, according to state police at the Stroudsburg barracks. Police said Scott R....
