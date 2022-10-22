Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times News
Bomber girls win CL soccer title
CATASAUQUA - Two teams with strong defenses met in Saturday’s Colonial League girls soccer championship game at Alumni Field in Catasauqua. In a combined total of 38 games, Palmerton and Northwestern Lehigh had allowed just 26 goals between them all season. Ironically, if a game where goals were expected...
Times News
Spartans upset Tigers in boys soccer
CATASAUQUA - The game of soccer turned out to be a cruel one for Northwestern Lehigh on Saturday. The team went through the regular season and the Colonial League semifinals without a loss and came into the finals at Catasauqua High School looking to make it a perfect 20 in a row.
Times News
Pen Argyl uses big plays to pull away from PV
HELLERTOWN - Panther Valley head coach Mark Lavine knew Pen Argyl’s playmakers would be dangerous in the open field. The Green Knights found room to run against the Panthers, hitting on several long scoring plays en route to a 42-7 victory on Saturday at Saucon Valley High School. The...
Times News
Marchessault hat trick lifts Lehighton
Lehighton boys’ soccer coach Dave Yob pointed out that the belief was there all along. The belief that the program had the potential for an appearance in the postseason. His program put an end to a playoff drought midway through the year, as the Indians qualified for the District 11 Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Times News
Schuylkill wreath class
Make your own Evergreen Wreath or Swag at the Schuylkill County Master Gardener Workshop on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Acres, 135 Fort Lebanon Rd., Auburn. Register at http://schuylkillExt@psu.edu by selecting workshops from the menu box and type wreath in the search bar. Class size is...
Times News
On track for history
The dramatic comeback of the 148-year-old Tamaqua train station - saved from the brink of demolition 30 years ago - will be saluted in a way that nobody could have imagined. The revitalized 1874 passenger depot will get its own official postage stamp in 2023, according to the United States Postal Service.
Times News
Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
Times News
Driver ejected through convertible roof in crash
The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash at 1:42 p.m. Sunday on Route 209 in Hamilton Township was ejected from the open roof of his convertible and transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, according to state police at the Stroudsburg barracks. Police said Scott R....
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 12 at 8:42 p.m. troopers were dispatched to 31 Atlantic St., in Norwegian Township, for an assault report. A 28-year-old woman from Pottsville, was struck in the face with a phone causing injuries, by Shawn Sukeena, 45, of Minersville. Sukeena fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.
Times News
Three injured in Ross Twp.collision
State police at Lehighton reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Route 115 and Kunkletown Road, in Ross Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Kathy W. Goida, 67, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2021 Kia Seltos, was stopped for a stop sign on Kunkletown...
Times News
NCC to host fall craft fair on Nov. 5
Northampton Community College’s Alumni Association will hold their Annual Fall Craft Fair on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center located at their Bethlehem Campus on 3835 Green Pond Road. Proceeds from the craft fair benefit student scholarships and programming. In...
Times News
JT parade honors late volunteer
The 27th Annual Jim Thorpe Halloween Parade was held Saturday along the East Side of Jim Thorpe, to the delight of the crowds of people lined up along the route to watch. By the numbers, there were over 300 walkers, 14 floats, 10 borough and first responder vehicles, and at least 15 classic automobiles in the parade, which was sponsored by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club.
Times News
State police report on area crashes
• One person sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Intersection of Interchange and Red Hill roads in Towamensing Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said David H. Stanmets, 48, of Bangor, was operating the 2002 Harley Davidson...
Times News
Fall festival gives CCTI chance to showcase school
The Carbon Career & Technical Institute hosted its first fall festival craft and vendor event on Saturday inside the school, along with a car show. “We’re very excited for it,” said Jacqui Cole, student counsel adviser and English teacher at CCTI. “It’s going to be a good day, and it’s nice to get the community in here, for them to see the building and highlight local vendors.”
Times News
Tamaqua train station to be featured on 2023 stamp
The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that the historic Tamaqua train station will be featured on a 2023 stamp. “The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.
Times News
Nesquehoning historical society bus trip, events
The Nesquehoning Historical Society will hold a bus trip to Lancaster on Nov. 12. Motor coach bus will leave the CVS parking lot at promptly 8 a.m. Those going are asked to be there at 7:45 a.m. The group will travel to Lancaster to visit Wheatland, the home of James...
Times News
JT hopes to replace veteran banners
Current “Hometown Hero” banners in Jim Thorpe will be taken down later this year, but borough officials are hopeful the program will start up again in the future. In a program spearheaded around five years ago by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club and member Jimmy Trainer, who passed away earlier this year, residents honored family members or friends who served in the military by sponsoring banners with pictures of them, which were then hung on utility poles around town.
Times News
Area drivers involved in Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville released information on the following crashes:. • Chad T. Roman, 52, of Albrightsville, suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 2:12 p.m. Oct. 17 on Longswamp Road in Lower Macungie Township. Police said he was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township, for...
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Heritage Hill to honor veterans with lunch
Heritage Hill Senior Community is showing military Veterans appreciation for their bravery and service to their country on Nov. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a free to-go lunch. Enjoy a hot lunch to go, courtesy of Heritage Hill, and, in addition, Veterans will be presented with a...
Comments / 0