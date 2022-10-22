Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
gobulldogs.com
Final TV and kickoff information for 2022 released
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West and Fox Sports Network announced on Monday the Bulldogs' kickoff time and TV selection for the Nov. 5 home contest against Hawai'i. Fresno State and Hawai'i will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on FS2. Monday's announcement fills the final missing holes in Fresno...
gobulldogs.com
Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets, Mini-Plan on Sale
FRESNO, Calif. – Single-game nonconference tickets and a 6-game mini-plan are on sale now for the 2022-23 Fresno State men's basketball season, which officially tips on Nov. 7 at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State went 23-13 last season and returns four starters from a squad that won The...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs close out fall at Rainbow Wahine
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Oct. 24-26 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Kapolei Golf Club (Par 72, 6,208 yards) College of Charleston, Colorado State, CSU Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, Hawai'i, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Wyoming. Schedule of Events. Monday – 18...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs stumble against Lobos
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State volleyball team fell in straight sets to New Mexico on Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (6-16, 0-10 MW) dropped sets, 25-27, 24-26, 22-25 to New Mexico (13-7, 4-6 MW) despite holding a late second set lead that altered the course of the match.
gobulldogs.com
Manganello, Sutherland tie for fifth at Visit Stockton Invitational
STOCKTON, Calif. – Fresno State's Matthew Manganello and Matthew Sutherland finished tied for fifth at the Visit Stockton Invitational. While it was Sutherland's third straight Top 5 finish, it was Manganello's best finish of his career. Sutherland continued to move up the leaderboard, shooting his third straight round in...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs and Rams draw in weather-shortened match
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Shortened due to weather, Fresno State earned a 1-1 draw at Colorado State on Sunday afternoon. Kassandra Ceja scored the game-tying goal less than 15 minutes before the match was stopped. How It Happened. The Bulldogs fell behind less than 15 minutes into the match....
Breakout game for Bulldogs: Fresno State dominates New Mexico 41-9
Fresno State spoils New Mexico's homecoming in Albuquerque with a dominant 41-9 win Saturday Night.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs' offense clicks in 41-9 win at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Fresno State picked up its first road win of the season with a dominant 41-9 win at New Mexico on Saturday evening. Fresno State moves to 3-4 (2-1 Mountain West) on the season. Fresno State was clicking on offense, putting up 510 yards of total offense against...
KMPH.com
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Reservoir Fishing Report by Brian Olson 10.21.22
Fresno is 44% full. There is 12 cfs of water leaving than entering. Walleye and northern fishing on the reservoir is good. Best depth seems to be close to 15’ on the edge of structure like the rip rap toe on the dam and where the rocks/gravel starts on the main lake points. Bottom bouncing spinners are working as well as jigging the areas. The river remains excellent between the dam and Havre in the holes using live minnows.
SFGate
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
