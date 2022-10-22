ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

gobulldogs.com

Final TV and kickoff information for 2022 released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West and Fox Sports Network announced on Monday the Bulldogs' kickoff time and TV selection for the Nov. 5 home contest against Hawai'i. Fresno State and Hawai'i will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on FS2. Monday's announcement fills the final missing holes in Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets, Mini-Plan on Sale

FRESNO, Calif. – Single-game nonconference tickets and a 6-game mini-plan are on sale now for the 2022-23 Fresno State men's basketball season, which officially tips on Nov. 7 at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State went 23-13 last season and returns four starters from a squad that won The...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs close out fall at Rainbow Wahine

Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Oct. 24-26 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Kapolei Golf Club (Par 72, 6,208 yards) College of Charleston, Colorado State, CSU Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, Hawai'i, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Wyoming. Schedule of Events. Monday – 18...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs stumble against Lobos

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State volleyball team fell in straight sets to New Mexico on Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (6-16, 0-10 MW) dropped sets, 25-27, 24-26, 22-25 to New Mexico (13-7, 4-6 MW) despite holding a late second set lead that altered the course of the match.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Manganello, Sutherland tie for fifth at Visit Stockton Invitational

STOCKTON, Calif. – Fresno State's Matthew Manganello and Matthew Sutherland finished tied for fifth at the Visit Stockton Invitational. While it was Sutherland's third straight Top 5 finish, it was Manganello's best finish of his career. Sutherland continued to move up the leaderboard, shooting his third straight round in...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs and Rams draw in weather-shortened match

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Shortened due to weather, Fresno State earned a 1-1 draw at Colorado State on Sunday afternoon. Kassandra Ceja scored the game-tying goal less than 15 minutes before the match was stopped. How It Happened. The Bulldogs fell behind less than 15 minutes into the match....
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs' offense clicks in 41-9 win at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Fresno State picked up its first road win of the season with a dominant 41-9 win at New Mexico on Saturday evening. Fresno State moves to 3-4 (2-1 Mountain West) on the season. Fresno State was clicking on offense, putting up 510 yards of total offense against...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno Reservoir Fishing Report by Brian Olson 10.21.22

Fresno is 44% full. There is 12 cfs of water leaving than entering. Walleye and northern fishing on the reservoir is good. Best depth seems to be close to 15’ on the edge of structure like the rip rap toe on the dam and where the rocks/gravel starts on the main lake points. Bottom bouncing spinners are working as well as jigging the areas. The river remains excellent between the dam and Havre in the holes using live minnows.
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
CLOVIS, CA

