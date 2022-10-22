Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Ancient Native American Ruins in Coolidge Are A Must-See in The Phoenix AreaThe Daily ScoopCoolidge, AZ
Apache Junction Police to receive dozens of new stun guns, body-worn camerasJeremy BerenApache Junction, AZ
Central Arizona Vaqueros men's basketball team eyes ACCAC ascendance as new season nearsJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
12news.com
Undercover operation leads to 16 child crimes arrests across Arizona, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Authorities announced that an undercover operation between the Phoenix Police Department and several other state and federal agencies has led to 16 child crime arrests across Arizona. Referred to as "Operation Tangled Web," undercover detectives placed ads on websites that were "commonly sought out by suspects seeking...
12news.com
FBI offering $5,000 reward for missing Navajo woman
PHOENIX — The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward in the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay who has been missing from the Navajo Nation since June 2021. Begay was reported missing on June 15, after her truck was seen driving away from her home early in the morning, according to the FBI. Her truck, a 2005 silver or gray Ford F-150 is believed to have gone toward New Mexico.
KTAR.com
Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms
PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
2 Phoenix officers hospitalized after man opens fire during fight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers are recovering after a man reportedly opened fire while being taken into custody on Tuesday morning. Police say just before 7 a.m., officers were called out to a complex near 16th Street and Morten Avenue, just north of Glendale Avenue, for reports of a fight.
"I need to get that before somebody gets hurt": Good deed turned deadly
Along Avra Valley Road in Marana, there are only farms and fast cars. A dolly in the middle of the road could cause a lot of problems.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested, accused of being drunk while picking up his children at Mesa elementary school
MESA, AZ — A man is facing charges after police say he was intoxicated when he arrived to pick up his children from school in Mesa. On Monday, police were called to Emerson Elementary School for reports of an unconscious parent in a vehicle in the pick-up line. When...
ABC 15 News
"She didn't deserve this" Family of woman shot by teen in Mesa speaks out
MESA, AZ — ABC15 is learning new details about 20-year-old Elena Hernandez, who police say was shot accidentally Monday by a 16-year-old. Mesa police said the shooting happened inside a car at an intersection near the Superstition Springs Mall. “She was a very special girl whether she knew it...
ABC 15 News
Man opens fire while being taken into custody near 16th St and Glendale Ave
Phoenix police say a 24-year-old man is in custody after he fired multiple gunshots at officers early Tuesday. It happened near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue. Officials originally responded to a fight call between a man and a woman. According to police, Damoin Walters was ordered to take his hand...
2 armed individuals in tactical gear reported standing outside Mesa ballot box
MESA, Ariz. — Two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box on Friday, the Maricopa County Elections Department said. The department said deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area. When they arrived, the two individuals reportedly left the area.
AZFamily
Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
ABC 15 News
Two men arrested in Mesa for allegedly using smoke shop as illegal drug operation
MESA, AZ — Two men are facing charges after an investigation led to a drug bust at a Mesa smoke shop. On Monday, Mesa police officials announced the arrest of 29-year-old Davonte Williams and 31-year-old Casey Thornton. After a six-month investigation, Mesa PD arrested the two for several felony...
AZFamily
Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202
MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times
A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
12news.com
8 people shot at house party in west Phoenix, police searching for suspect
PHOENIX — One person is dead and seven more are injured following a shooting at a family gathering near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Phoenix police said. One of those victims was a teenager. Officers responded to the area around 9:30 Saturday evening for calls that a shooting...
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured; gunman still on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left seven people injured and a man dead. By the time officers arrived at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, multiple people had already been taken to the hospital by family and friends.
