Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Shen uses late, second-half surge to bounce Colonie from sectionals and advance to championship
The regular season matchup between the Shenendehowa and Colonie girls soccer teams couldn't have been any closer; the lady Plainsmen pulled out a 1-0 victory in Clifton Park, N.Y. The two sides squared off again Tuesday night with a trip to the Section II, Class AA championship game on the line.
No. 1 Shaker bests Saratoga; on to Class AA championship
The Shaker girls soccer team entered sectionals as not only the top team in Section II, Class AA, but the No. 1 team in the state. The Blue Bison have proved why this postseason; they advanced to the Class AA championship game after a 4-2 victory over fifth-seeded Saratoga Springs Tuesday night.
NEWS10 ABC
Mechanicville advances to Class B final
The Mechanicville boys soccer team is not only the top seed in the Section 2 Class B playoffs, they've been ranked the best team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The unbeaten Red Raiders took on the five seed, Schuylerville, Tuesday night in the Class B semifinals.
Altamont’s Curry Patta closing, relocating to Delmar or Troy
Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
Mystic Fair at Empire State Plaza held Wednesday and Thursday
The Empire State Plaza Mystic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Concourse. The event is free an open to the public.
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
Troy water main break closes 2 schools, impacts residents
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two schools are closed and several residents impacted in South Troy following a water main break on Polk St. and Second St. KIPP Troy Prep Middle School and High School are closed, according to district media representative Kate Better. Gary Reynolds, Water and Sewer Supervisor for the City of Troy, said […]
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Over 4K fish released for autumn anglers
In the rivers of the lower Adirondacks, the fish are jumping. Three water bodies have just gotten a fresh injection of freshwater fish, a contribution that serves both fishermen, and the county.
Albany man accused in fatal Third Avenue crash
A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue.
Bridge in Scotia to close until 2024
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
NYSP: Hit-and-run ends in DWI for Rensselaer man
After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Friends mourn man killed in alleged hit & run
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man who police say was a victim of a fatal hit and run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges including DWI and driving without a license. Through an interpreter in Albany City Court, Jose Guevara Bonilla learned the charges […]
