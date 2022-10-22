Read full article on original website
Top-seeded Saratoga cruises to Class AA semis
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs played their first game of the Section 2 Playoffs on Monday, entering the Class AA tournament as the top-seed. The Blue Streaks hosted eighth seeded Niskayuna. Saratoga cruised from the start, topping the Silver Warriors 5-1. Xavier Ruscio led the way with...
No. 1 Shaker bests Saratoga; on to Class AA championship
The Shaker girls soccer team entered sectionals as not only the top team in Section II, Class AA, but the No. 1 team in the state. The Blue Bison have proved why this postseason; they advanced to the Class AA championship game after a 4-2 victory over fifth-seeded Saratoga Springs Tuesday night.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Altamont’s Curry Patta closing, relocating to Delmar or Troy
Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.
Mechanicville advances to Class B final
The Mechanicville boys soccer team is not only the top seed in the Section 2 Class B playoffs, they've been ranked the best team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The unbeaten Red Raiders took on the five seed, Schuylerville, Tuesday night in the Class B semifinals.
Mystic Fair at Empire State Plaza held Wednesday and Thursday
The Empire State Plaza Mystic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Concourse. The event is free an open to the public.
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
Troy water main break closes 2 schools, impacts residents
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two schools are closed and several residents impacted in South Troy following a water main break on Polk St. and Second St. KIPP Troy Prep Middle School and High School are closed, according to district media representative Kate Better. Gary Reynolds, Water and Sewer Supervisor for the City of Troy, said […]
Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Over 4K fish released for autumn anglers
In the rivers of the lower Adirondacks, the fish are jumping. Three water bodies have just gotten a fresh injection of freshwater fish, a contribution that serves both fishermen, and the county.
Bridge in Scotia to close until 2024
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Saratoga reveals $32M high-speed internet project
Saratoga Springs city officials have paired with SiFi Networks, and today announced the groundbreaking of the Saratoga Springs FiberCity project on Tuesday.
Albany man accused in fatal Third Avenue crash
A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue.
Albany Housing Authority complex receives $1.2M in funding
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSDERA) announced over $1.2M in joint funding for an energy efficiency project in Albany's South end.
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Friends mourn man killed in alleged hit & run
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man who police say was a victim of a fatal hit and run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges including DWI and driving without a license. Through an interpreter in Albany City Court, Jose Guevara Bonilla learned the charges […]
