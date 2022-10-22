ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Top-seeded Saratoga cruises to Class AA semis

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs played their first game of the Section 2 Playoffs on Monday, entering the Class AA tournament as the top-seed. The Blue Streaks hosted eighth seeded Niskayuna. Saratoga cruised from the start, topping the Silver Warriors 5-1. Xavier Ruscio led the way with...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mechanicville advances to Class B final

The Mechanicville boys soccer team is not only the top seed in the Section 2 Class B playoffs, they've been ranked the best team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The unbeaten Red Raiders took on the five seed, Schuylerville, Tuesday night in the Class B semifinals.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy water main break closes 2 schools, impacts residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two schools are closed and several residents impacted in South Troy following a water main break on Polk St. and Second St. KIPP Troy Prep Middle School and High School are closed, according to district media representative Kate Better. Gary Reynolds, Water and Sewer Supervisor for the City of Troy, said […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Friends mourn man killed in alleged hit & run

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man who police say was a victim of a fatal hit and run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges including DWI and driving without a license. Through an interpreter in Albany City Court, Jose Guevara Bonilla learned the charges […]
ALBANY, NY

