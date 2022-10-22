Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers honored at ceremony in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were honored at a ceremony in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, October 25. The morning service at the Fellowship General Baptist Church served as a dedication for a new memorial at the Troop E Headquarters. The memorial is a tribute...
annanews.com
Very low to record low river stages reported in region
Illinois American Water Cairo District changes source water from Ohio River. Driven by months of drought and periods of extreme heat during the summer and fall months in 2022, very low to record low river stages have developed along the Lower Ohio and Mississippi rivers in the region, the National Weather Service office in Paducah reported.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue.
KFVS12
Food truck event brings people to Scott City
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri community on October 22. The event is called the Scott City Food Truck Rally. It featured more than a dozen vendors ranging, from many different kinds of food to clothing items. The Scott...
New Madrid, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Caruthersville High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.
wpsdlocal6.com
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
Kait 8
Sheriff: Missing teen might be in danger
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in danger. Sheriff Kevin Bell said Monday, Oct. 24, that deputies are searching for 17-year-old Damon Dickey. Bell said the boy might be in danger; but, he advised...
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Deadly shooting in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early morning homicide is under investigation in...
Kait 8
Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
Kait 8
Officer involved in fatal shooting identified
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting. According to a news release Monday from the Paragould Police Department, Corporal Owen Mundy was shot Tuesday, Oct. 18, while responding to an incident in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road. Munday was first taken...
KFVS12
Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23. The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the...
KFVS12
Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
kbsi23.com
Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person in photos
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person in surveillance photos. If you know the identity of the individual in the photos, you are asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633 or private message the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
