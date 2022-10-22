There's no doubt that sipping on this smoothie will make you feel like you're sitting on the beach in the tropics. But, it doesn't have to be summer, and you certainly don't have to be on vacation to enjoy the taste of a refreshing smoothie. There are many reasons to make this smoothie, and one real benefit is that most of the ingredients are frozen. This means you can shop ahead of time and make the smoothie at your convenience. Plus, the ingredient list includes healthy items like fruits and seeds, so it's a breakfast or snack you can feel good about. "It's packed with vitamin C, potassium, fiber, and has anti-inflammatory benefits, too," says recipe developer Catherine Brookes. "I love the natural sweetness and creaminess. It's fresh and fruity, but the healthy fats from the coconut and flaxseed help to make it more filling, too."

2 DAYS AGO