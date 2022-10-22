ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow is coming, is WSDOT ready to keep the passes open?

We’re getting our first taste of snow in the Cascades. Will the state have enough people to keep the passes open this year?. This was an issue last year. Not only did the passes get record snowfall in a short time frame, but the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) also went into the winter season down a lot of employees.
Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest

The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
What are Those Odd White Bugs Swarming Tri-Cities?

If you have been walking around Tri-Cities this fall, you have probably suddenly run into swarms of these small white bugs. What are they and where are they coming from?. What are These White Swarming Small Gnat-Like Bugs?. If you have lived in the northwest, you have seen these little...
La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World

A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?. What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?. The company is based out of Bellingham and is named...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
The 3 Best Ski Towns in Washington State

Washington State turns into a gorgeous winter wonderland, from the snow-capped mountains to the frozen lakes, there are endless opportunities to enjoy the cold weather this coming winter and Washington's ski towns are equally exciting to explore. We've picked out three that you should check out. We've compiled three ski...
