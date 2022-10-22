Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders edge Westwood in thriller
Westwood and Coffee Middle exchanged haymakers Monday night (Oct. 24) in a thrilling rematch from last year’s overtime game. In the end, Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders had just a little more punch. CMS 8th grader Jaydee Nogodula buried a 3 with just over 4 minutes to play to...
Look: Renderings Of Tennessee Titans' New $2 Billion Stadium Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have called Nissan Stadium their home since 1999. However, after new renderings of a $2.1 billion stadium in Nashville were released today, some speculation ensued on a potential Titans' move away from their home field of more than two decades. "NEW: A first look at ...
mainstreetmaury.com
Summertown's Burleson commits to Vanderbilt baseball
Grayson Burleson received a college baseball scholarship offer from his “dream school”. That’s how, as a high school sophomore, the Summertown standout became a Vanderbilt commit.
thunder1320.com
Westwood basketball brings home two championships from Chapel Hill tournament
The Westwood Rocket basketball teams went to Chapel Hill and left with all the hardware there was to offer. In a tune up to the regular season, Westwood went into Chapel Hill for the “World Tournament” and picked up girls and boys championships Saturday evening. Lady Rockets blow...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
Gallatin, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
thunder1320.com
CROSS COUNTRY: Coffee County’s Rossman, Barnard qualify for state meet
Coffee County Central High School has two runners who have qualified for the TSSAA State Cross Country Meet. Lady Raider Kailee Rossman and Red Raider Fletcher Barnard qualified for the state meet at the Region 4-AAA Championships Tuesday at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. Final times and results have not...
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips!. You are reading: Places to visit in tennessee for couples | 15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
whopam.com
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
carthagecourier.com
Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October
A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
thunder1320.com
Thomas Herman Campbell
Thomas Herman “Tommy” Campbell of Estill Springs passed this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Thomas Midtown at the age of 78. Tommy was born in Tullahoma to the late Herman and Elise Mullins Campbell. He was the former owner of Mid-South Contractors, as well as a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ where he was a Deacon, and the Sons of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, Tommy was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Charlotte Melton Campbell. He is survived by his son, Tim Campbell. Visitation for Tommy will be held on Tuesday, October 25 from 1:00-4:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 4:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Randy Davis officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Tommy’s memory be made to the Wilson Avenue Church of Christ Benevolence Fund – 1401 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
ucbjournal.com
Bobby Q’s making progress on reopening
Cookeville – For 35 years, Bobby-Q’s Barbecue and Fish was a staple of the Cookeville community and the barbecue world. Then, just like that, the doors were shuttered. Recently, however, Nashville based Monell’s announced plans to reopen the beloved restaurant. A new sign was unveiled at it’s...
chattanoogacw.com
Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
thunder1320.com
Roy Leonard Miller
Mr. Roy Leonard Miller, age 80, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Miller was born in Robbins, TN, to his late parents Wilburn Miller and Bertie Diden Miller. He served his country during the Vietnam conflict with the United States Army. Mr. Miller worked for Nashville Electric Company for many years as well. In his free time, he enjoyed crafting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He loved his Lord dearly and he and his wife were members of Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.
