Thomas Herman “Tommy” Campbell of Estill Springs passed this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Thomas Midtown at the age of 78. Tommy was born in Tullahoma to the late Herman and Elise Mullins Campbell. He was the former owner of Mid-South Contractors, as well as a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ where he was a Deacon, and the Sons of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, Tommy was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Charlotte Melton Campbell. He is survived by his son, Tim Campbell. Visitation for Tommy will be held on Tuesday, October 25 from 1:00-4:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 4:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Randy Davis officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Tommy’s memory be made to the Wilson Avenue Church of Christ Benevolence Fund – 1401 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

ESTILL SPRINGS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO