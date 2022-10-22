ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14

A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated freshman White 50, Georgetown East View freshman B 12

Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday. Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station’s Ryan Lee in lead at TJG Alliance Invitational

SULPHUR SPRINGS — College Station’s Ryan Lee shot a first-round 2-over 74 to take the lead in the boys 14-and-under division at the Texas Junior Golf Alliance Invitational on Saturday at Suphur Springs Country Club. Houston’s Austin Le and Sulphur Springs are tied for second after 76s.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated volleyball team falls to Lake Creek in three sets

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol fell to 11-25 overall and 3-10 in district play, while Lake Creek improved to 26-16 overall and 10-3 in district. Consol’s freshman A team won to clinch...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station volleyball team tops Rudder in four sets

The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 in District 21-5A play Friday at The Armory. College Station improved to 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. Neeley Rutledge had nine kills and 15 digs for Rudder (30-17, 2-11), while Londyn Singleton had six kills and 10 digs....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie women's tennis team wins nine matches on second day of Fall Invitational

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won three doubles and six singles matches Saturday on the second day of the A&M Fall Invitational at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M’s doubles teams Kayal Gownder-Daria Smetannikov, Elise Robbins-Lizanna Boyer and Jeannette Mireles-Gianna Pielet each won matches, while No. 58 Mary Stoiana, No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith, Mireles, Pielet, Smetannikov and Gownder each won in singles.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50

College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies sweep No. 16 Wildcats in first of two volleyball matches

Texas A&M’s Madison Bowser and Lexi Guinn each had 10 kills, and Molly Brown had five kills and six blocks to power the Aggies past No. 16 Kentucky 25-23, 27-25, 25-20 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena. The match was tight through featuring 32 ties and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play

GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 5 Georgia 10-8

BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M questrian team lost to No. 5 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. A&M’s Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson won in reining, while Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat. Alexa Leong and Brombach also won in fences. Gray and Brombach earned most outstanding performer honors in reining and fences, respectively.
ATHENS, GA
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bremond football team takes down Milano for first district win of season

BREMOND — After dropping close district games the previous two weeks, Bremond’s performance Friday night couldn’t have come at a better time as the Tigers topped previously unbeaten Milano 36-21 for their first District 13-2A Division II victory. The Tigers (6-2, 1-2) wasted little time getting on...
BREMOND, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points. Bottom line:. A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just...
COLUMBIA, SC
Bryan College Station Eagle

Weekly Press Conference: Randy Bond

Texas A&M football kicker Randy Bond meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)

Comments / 0

Community Policy