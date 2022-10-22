Read full article on original website
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
A&M Consolidated freshman White 50, Georgetown East View freshman B 12
Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday. Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington...
College Station’s Ryan Lee in lead at TJG Alliance Invitational
SULPHUR SPRINGS — College Station’s Ryan Lee shot a first-round 2-over 74 to take the lead in the boys 14-and-under division at the Texas Junior Golf Alliance Invitational on Saturday at Suphur Springs Country Club. Houston’s Austin Le and Sulphur Springs are tied for second after 76s.
A&M Consolidated volleyball team falls to Lake Creek in three sets
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol fell to 11-25 overall and 3-10 in district play, while Lake Creek improved to 26-16 overall and 10-3 in district. Consol’s freshman A team won to clinch...
A&M Consolidated dominates Georgetown East View to take outright lead in 11-5A-I
The A&M Consolidated football team won its fifth straight game to take the outright lead in District 11-5A Division I on Friday, topping Georgetown East View 52-7 at Tigerland Stadium. Consol (7-1, 5-0) dominated the first half, outgaining East View (0-8, 0-5) in yards 259-98. The Tiger defense did its...
College Station volleyball team tops Rudder in four sets
The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 in District 21-5A play Friday at The Armory. College Station improved to 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. Neeley Rutledge had nine kills and 15 digs for Rudder (30-17, 2-11), while Londyn Singleton had six kills and 10 digs....
Aggie women's tennis team wins nine matches on second day of Fall Invitational
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won three doubles and six singles matches Saturday on the second day of the A&M Fall Invitational at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M’s doubles teams Kayal Gownder-Daria Smetannikov, Elise Robbins-Lizanna Boyer and Jeannette Mireles-Gianna Pielet each won matches, while No. 58 Mary Stoiana, No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith, Mireles, Pielet, Smetannikov and Gownder each won in singles.
Aggie men's golf team rebounds in second round of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot the second-lowest round of the day and improved four spots to 10th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Saturday at the Lakeside Course. The Aggies shot 14-under 274 to finish the day at 3-under 573...
Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team falls to No. 2 Texas, No. 8 Indiana
AUSTIN — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 2 Texas 220-80 and No. 8 Indiana 220-80 on Friday in a double dual meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 38...
Texas A&M soccer team to celebrate Senior Day against Missouri on Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Missouri on Senior Day at Ellis Field at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (8-5-4, 2-4-2) played No. 21 South Carolina to a 1-1 tie on Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina, while Missouri (5-7-3, 2-4-2) tied Kentucky 1-1 in Columbia, Missouri. A&M head coach G...
Aggies sweep No. 16 Wildcats in first of two volleyball matches
Texas A&M’s Madison Bowser and Lexi Guinn each had 10 kills, and Molly Brown had five kills and six blocks to power the Aggies past No. 16 Kentucky 25-23, 27-25, 25-20 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena. The match was tight through featuring 32 ties and...
College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play
GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Bryan football team takes control with big plays in 50-21 victory at Waco Midway
HEWITT — For the Bryan Vikings, long voyages are fun. But quick trips are even better. Bryan produced three one-play scoring “drives” as it cashed in on the big play in a key 50-21 victory over Waco Midway on the Panthers’ Homecoming on Friday night. Malcom...
No. 6 Aggie men's golf team in 14th after first round of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 11-over 299 and was in 14th place at the 14-team Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday at the Lakeside Course. Georgia Tech and Clemson were tied for first at 12 under followed by Pepperdine...
No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 5 Georgia 10-8
BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M questrian team lost to No. 5 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. A&M’s Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson won in reining, while Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat. Alexa Leong and Brombach also won in fences. Gray and Brombach earned most outstanding performer honors in reining and fences, respectively.
Bremond football team takes down Milano for first district win of season
BREMOND — After dropping close district games the previous two weeks, Bremond’s performance Friday night couldn’t have come at a better time as the Tigers topped previously unbeaten Milano 36-21 for their first District 13-2A Division II victory. The Tigers (6-2, 1-2) wasted little time getting on...
Texas A&M volleyball team host No. 16 Kentucky in pair of matches this weekend
Texas A&M will host No. 16 Kentucky in a pair of Southeastern Conference volleyball matches beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Aggies’ annual Dig Pink Match at Reed Arena. The teams also will play at 2 p.m. Sunday. A&M (10-9, 2-6) lost its sixth straight in SEC play...
Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points. Bottom line:. A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just...
Weekly Press Conference: Randy Bond
Texas A&M football kicker Randy Bond meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
