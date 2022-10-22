ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Vols guard named to Jerry West Award Watch List

Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Vescovi was one of 20 players named. The Jerry West Award is given annually to the top shooting guard in college basketball. In late January, the list...
KNOXVILLE, TN
14powers.com

Tennessee Football First Look: Kentucky

Kentucky football meets Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Here is your first look at Kentucky. 9/24 vs. Northern Illinois 7:00 PM ET ESPN2 W 31-23 10/15 vs. Mississippi State 7:30 PM ET SECN W 27-17 10/29. 7:00 PM ET ESPN. 11/5 at Missouri TBA. 11/12 vs. Vanderbilt TBA. 11/19 vs....
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy