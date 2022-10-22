ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pruitt has helping hand in Panthers’ comeback

By Lee Scheide
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

WOLFFORTH A game that saw Permian and Wolfforth Frenship combine for more that 900 yards of offense was decided by fingertips.

Permian’s Jaydn Pruitt blocked an extra point in the third quarter that proved to be the difference in the Panthers’ 42-41 comeback victory against the Tigers in District 2-6A action Friday at People’s Bank Stadium.

Permian trailed 35-14 at halftime.

The Panthers improved to 7-1 overall, 2-1 in district.

Wolfforth Frenship dopped to 6-2, 2-1.

Running back Juzstyce Lara carried the ball 26 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns, with quarterback Rodney Hall finished with 101 yards on nine carries and two scores.

The Panthers rushed 40 times for 330 yards and finished with 440 yards of offense.

They needed every yard at Tigers’ quarterback Hudson Hutcheson had his team humming in the first half and finished 24-of-34 passing for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

He also rushed 18 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns, the second one from 21 yards out in the final minute of the second quarter for the three-score lead heading into the

halftime break.

The Panthers’ defense rose to the occasion in the final 24 minutes, with at Hutcheson to Leyton Stone 71-yard touchdown pass the only dent in the Permian armor.

That set up Pruitt, who, ironically, was injured several weeks ago when diving to block a kick, to make the play of the game for Permian.

Permian 42, Wolfforth Frenship 41

Score by Quarters

Permian – 7—7—21—7—42

Frenship – 21—14—6—0—41

FIRST QUARTER

Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson 6 run (Jeremiah Adams kick)

Frenship: Tate Beeles 57 pass from Hutcheson (Jeremiah Adams kick)

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 12 run (Tate Terry kick)

Frenship: Leyton Stone 18 pass from Hudson Hutcheson (Jeremia Adams kick)

SECOND QUARTER

Permian: Rodney Hall 24 run (Tate Terry kick)

Frenship: Tate Beeles 34 pass from Hudson Hutcheson (Jeremiah Adams kick)

Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson 21 run (Jeremiah Adams kick)

THIRD QUARTER

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 2 run (Tate Terry kick)

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 1 run (Tate Terrty kick)

Frenship: Leyton Stone 71 pass from Hudson Hutcherson (kick failed)

Permian: Rodney Hall 1 run (Tate Terry kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 18 run (Tate Terry kick)

Team Statistics

Permian

Frenship

First Downs 24 21

Total Yards 440 467

Rushing (Att-Yards) 40-330 25-58

Passing Yards 110 409

Passing (Att-Comp-Int) 9-14-1 24-34-0

Return Yardage N/A N /A

Sacks-Yds Lost N/A N/A

Fumbles-Fumbles Lost 1-1 1-0

Punts-Avg. 0-0.0 2-38.0

Penalties-Yards 12-123 11-121

Individual Statistics

Rushing

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 26-186, Rodney Hall 9-101, Ja’Quan Richardson 1-36, Isaac Herrera 2-13, team 2-(-6).

Wolfforth Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson 18-55, Jaden Tackett 1-4, Sebastian Dominguez 1-2, Landon Hutcheson 4-(-) 1, team 1-(-2).

Passing

Permian: Rodney Hall 9-14-1–110.

Wolfforth Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson 24-34-0–409.

Receiving

Permian: Ja’Quan Richardson 4-51, Tabarie Jones 4-41, Juzstyce Lara 1-18.

Wolfforth Frenship: Leyton Stone 9-174, Tate Beeles 6-173, L. Hutcheson 6-46, Brooks Roberson 2-13, Damien Rodriguez 1-3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
FORT WORTH, TX
baylorbears.com

FB Heads to Lubbock to Face Texas Tech

WACO, Texas – The Baylor Bears will open a two-game road swing, traveling to face Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock in a game that will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be called by Clay Matvik (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and...
WACO, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Free Thanksgiving boxes

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

First snow and coldest of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OHS student arrested following threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, an Odessa High School freshman admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke. The student was arrested today for the […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest

Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

Rain, wind, and a possible freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area. The lull in the rain is likely...
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!

Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department said after 13 years, they got a break in a 2009 homicide case. On October 19, Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said he served 49-year-old Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. with a murder warrant for the death of Willie Butler, 65. Peterson said Manuel was already in the Dawson County Detention Center on drug charges when they served him the warrant.
LAMESA, TX
MySanAntonio

O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
TEXAS STATE
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
398
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy