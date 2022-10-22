HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pruitt has helping hand in Panthers’ comeback

WOLFFORTH A game that saw Permian and Wolfforth Frenship combine for more that 900 yards of offense was decided by fingertips.

Permian’s Jaydn Pruitt blocked an extra point in the third quarter that proved to be the difference in the Panthers’ 42-41 comeback victory against the Tigers in District 2-6A action Friday at People’s Bank Stadium.

Permian trailed 35-14 at halftime.

The Panthers improved to 7-1 overall, 2-1 in district.

Wolfforth Frenship dopped to 6-2, 2-1.

Running back Juzstyce Lara carried the ball 26 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns, with quarterback Rodney Hall finished with 101 yards on nine carries and two scores.

The Panthers rushed 40 times for 330 yards and finished with 440 yards of offense.

They needed every yard at Tigers’ quarterback Hudson Hutcheson had his team humming in the first half and finished 24-of-34 passing for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

He also rushed 18 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns, the second one from 21 yards out in the final minute of the second quarter for the three-score lead heading into the

halftime break.

The Panthers’ defense rose to the occasion in the final 24 minutes, with at Hutcheson to Leyton Stone 71-yard touchdown pass the only dent in the Permian armor.

That set up Pruitt, who, ironically, was injured several weeks ago when diving to block a kick, to make the play of the game for Permian.

Permian 42, Wolfforth Frenship 41

Score by Quarters

Permian – 7—7—21—7—42

Frenship – 21—14—6—0—41

FIRST QUARTER

Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson 6 run (Jeremiah Adams kick)

Frenship: Tate Beeles 57 pass from Hutcheson (Jeremiah Adams kick)

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 12 run (Tate Terry kick)

Frenship: Leyton Stone 18 pass from Hudson Hutcheson (Jeremia Adams kick)

SECOND QUARTER

Permian: Rodney Hall 24 run (Tate Terry kick)

Frenship: Tate Beeles 34 pass from Hudson Hutcheson (Jeremiah Adams kick)

Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson 21 run (Jeremiah Adams kick)

THIRD QUARTER

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 2 run (Tate Terry kick)

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 1 run (Tate Terrty kick)

Frenship: Leyton Stone 71 pass from Hudson Hutcherson (kick failed)

Permian: Rodney Hall 1 run (Tate Terry kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 18 run (Tate Terry kick)

Team Statistics

Permian

Frenship

First Downs 24 21

Total Yards 440 467

Rushing (Att-Yards) 40-330 25-58

Passing Yards 110 409

Passing (Att-Comp-Int) 9-14-1 24-34-0

Return Yardage N/A N /A

Sacks-Yds Lost N/A N/A

Fumbles-Fumbles Lost 1-1 1-0

Punts-Avg. 0-0.0 2-38.0

Penalties-Yards 12-123 11-121

Individual Statistics

Rushing

Permian: Juzstyce Lara 26-186, Rodney Hall 9-101, Ja’Quan Richardson 1-36, Isaac Herrera 2-13, team 2-(-6).

Wolfforth Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson 18-55, Jaden Tackett 1-4, Sebastian Dominguez 1-2, Landon Hutcheson 4-(-) 1, team 1-(-2).

Passing

Permian: Rodney Hall 9-14-1–110.

Wolfforth Frenship: Hudson Hutcheson 24-34-0–409.

Receiving

Permian: Ja’Quan Richardson 4-51, Tabarie Jones 4-41, Juzstyce Lara 1-18.

Wolfforth Frenship: Leyton Stone 9-174, Tate Beeles 6-173, L. Hutcheson 6-46, Brooks Roberson 2-13, Damien Rodriguez 1-3.