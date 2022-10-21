Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Alvernia Secures $7.5 Million Grant for Reading CollegeTowne
Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant funds for Reading-based initiative. Alvernia receives a $7.5 million grant from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for the second phase of renovation of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. This marks the largest grant in university history. To date, Alvernia has secured a total of $15.5 million in redevelopment grant resources for the CollegeTowne initiatives in Reading and Pottsville. The award was among a number announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 10-27-22
The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on October 27, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
2022 MFG Summit
Join us for our region’s premier, annual manufacturing summit held during the nationally-recognized MFG Month! The Greater Berks County region celebrates manufacturing as our highest-priority industry, and shares a dedication to the industry’s success with all of our neighboring partners, training providers, and employers in ten surrounding counties. Be a part of this can’t-miss event! Attendees will then enjoy a half-day agenda packed a Keynote speaker, an expert panel, and a workshop with key takeaway items.
bctv.org
Miller Center for the Arts Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Parsons Dance Company
On Friday, October 21, the Miller Center for the Arts on the Reading Area Community College (RACC) campus celebrated its 15-year anniversary with a performance by world-renowned contemporary dance sensation, Parsons Dance Company. A pre-show reception at the Schmidt Training and Technology Center on the RACC campus hosted a large crowd of supporters, followed by the capacity performance in the Miller Center venue.
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting – Police Dept. Budget Review 10-26-22
The City of Reading City Council Committee of the Whole held a special budget review meeting for the City of Reading Police Department on October 26, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in...
Comments / 0