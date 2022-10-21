Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant funds for Reading-based initiative. Alvernia receives a $7.5 million grant from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for the second phase of renovation of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. This marks the largest grant in university history. To date, Alvernia has secured a total of $15.5 million in redevelopment grant resources for the CollegeTowne initiatives in Reading and Pottsville. The award was among a number announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO