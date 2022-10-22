Read full article on original website
Nicole Gallucci, College Station City Council Special Place 5
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) I believe a family-oriented entertainment venue would be an ideal replacement, but I am...
Wanda Watson, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words) Infrastructure inadequacies continue to affect Precinct4; some roads have sustained damage from heavy truck traffic. Without repair, the road conditions will inevitably deteriorate. I will work to prioritize the public works projects of Precinct 4 while adhering to the fiduciary responsibility of the county.
Two candidates seeking Pct. 4 commissioner post
Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the race for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 4. This will be the first time in almost three decades that there won’t be a Cauley representing the precinct. Carey Cauley represented Precinct 4 until his 2009 death and his wife, Irma Cauley has represented it since then. It is a marvelous example of service to the community.
Timothy Delasandro, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words) Historically, PCT4 has been overlooked – and we need a Commissioner who will stand up for us. This is even more important now because the Hwy 47 RELLIS Campus development and a new Interstate-14 are coming and with them, new infrastructure needs for PCT4. We need to be proactive to ensure that new infrastructure benefits all citizens, and this is why I have opposed county Proposition B on the ballot. Prop B would permanently fund a regional mobility (toll road) authority by charging new registration fees, which are essentially regressive taxes. We don’t need to permanently fund an unelected, unaccountable toll road authority with eminent domain powers in Brazos County.
Mark Smith, College Station Council Place 1
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) The Chimney Hill purchase did not turn out well for the City and because...
The detailed experience to be mayor
I am writing in support of John Nichols for mayor of College Station. John and his wife Carol have been longtime family friends of the Boykin family. My dad, Cal Boykin, and John were both agricultural economists at Texas A&M and abroad. Dad thought the world of John and highly respected his work in and dedication to the field of agriculture and also to this community and overseas.
David Levine, College Station Council Place 2
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) While I see value in the city investing in properties locally for a variety...
A look at the CS Council Place 5 contest
Today, The Eagle concludes its look at the contested College Station Place 5. The race is to complete the remaining two years of Councilman John Nichols’ term. Nichols resigned to run for mayor. In College Station, candidates are elected at-large, so all voters in the city may cast ballots...
Brazos County seeks passage of two transportation propositions on November ballot
Brazos County has two propositions on the November 8 ballot to fund transportation projects — a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. Proposition A is for a $100 million transportation bond program which consists of...
Candidate would build consensus as mayor
I am strongly supporting John Nichols for College Station mayor. John is the absolute best candidate with the experience, the knowledge, and the skills to be an outstanding mayor for our city. John’s record of public service is second to none. He has served this community for decades and he...
A choice for ethics and nice neighbors
Do we want ethical candidates? My choice is John Nichols for mayor of College Station. Do we want nice neighbors? My choice are those in my Chimney Hill neighborhood who are probably a mix of liberal, libertarian and conservative — all of whom I’ve met represent caring folk!
Brazos County commissioners ratify tax rate at no-new-revenue
Brazos County commissioners — with all five of them finally in attendance — officially and unanimously ratified the county’s tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation during Tuesday morning’s regular meeting. After almost two months of back-and-forth debate — inside and outside...
Early voting for November election opens Monday
Early voting for November’s election opens Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 4 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five early voting locations are open this Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license and a passport.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
College Station girls win regional cross country meet
HUNTSVILLE — The College Station girls won the Class 5A Region III cross country championship Tuesday morning at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park. The third-ranked Lady Cougars beat Georgetown by 55 points to win regionals for the second straight year and advance to the state meet set for Nov. 5 at Round Rock’s Ole Settler’s Park.
Blinn esports teams win three matches
BRENHAM — Blinn’s esports team defeated the Nebraska 2-1 in Valorant play Monday night. The fifth-ranked Bucs (5-1) are in second place in the National Esports Collegiate Conference’s South Division. The Bucanneers’ Overwatch team also defeated Stone Child College 3-0 on Monday and Wichita State 3-0 on...
Copperas Cove sweeps Bryan, ending the Lady Vikings' volleyball season
The Bryan volleyball team started strong but couldn’t finish, ending its season in the process. Copperas Cove recovered from a slow start for a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 District 12-6A victory Tuesday night at Viking Gym in a regular-season finale. The relaxed, playoff-bound Lady Dawgs (27-15, 7-5) had the luxury...
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Aggie women's golf team reaches final at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA — The top-seeded Texas A&M women’s golf team beat fourth-seeded UCLA 3-2 in the semifinals of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club. A&M’s Zoe Slaughter topped UCLA’s Alessia Nobilio 4 and 2, while Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio beat Annabel Wilson 5 and 4, and Hailee Cooper edged past Emilie Paltrinieri 1 up with an eagle on the last hole to clinch the Aggies’ team victory.
