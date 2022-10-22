Read full article on original website
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
US Senate control could come down to tight Nevada race
A frenzied race for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat is shaping up to be one of the closest in the country and both candidates hope their messages on abortion, inflation and public safety will tip the balance in their favor. The stakes for Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt are especially high. The winner could determine which party controls the Senate and the GOP considers Nevada one of its best opportunities to turn a blue seat into red. The race has become increasingly neck-and-neck in recent weeks, with many polls showing the candidates just a percentage point or two apart. As Election Day draws near, both are continuing to follow the same campaign playbooks as their national parties, with Cortez Masto rallying voters around threats to abortion access and Laxalt focusing on the economy.
