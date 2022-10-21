ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

bctv.org

Celebrating National Philanthropy Day and Decolonizing Wealth

(Reading, Pa.) – Join the Berks Regional Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) for a celebration of National Philanthropy Day and conversation about decolonizing wealth. National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside in November. According to AFP Global, the purpose of this day is to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit

The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Mayor Moran Announces City Trick-or-Treat Hours

Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are also encouraged to be extremely cautious during these hours as children will be in costumes crossing the streets. “Halloween is a fun holiday for children to enjoy, so I ask that we all do our part in keeping our kids safe so they can enjoy the night as much as possible,” said Mayor Eddie Moran.
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital

Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Solar farm proposed for Barry Township land

BARRY TWP., Pa. - Schuylkill County zoners are considering a request for a solar farm on land in Barry Township. The county's zoning hearing board will hear an appeal for solar panels to be installed at 1287 Deep Creek Road, not far from the Schuylkill County Airport, according to a notice of public hearing.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees

An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
NEWTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Habitat for Humanity kicks off new project with site blessing

LEBANON, Pa. — Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity laid the groundwork for their latest project with a site blessing. The family buying the home joined volunteers, community partners, local leaders and Habitat staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the renovations that will soon be started on their home.
LANCASTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Signs: Store Cut Hours Due to Potentially ‘Unsafe’ Staffing Level

If you’re accustomed to shopping at the Hellertown Dollar General store between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m., you’re going to have to change your routine for the time being. Signs posted on the front doors this weekend alerted customers to a temporary reduction in the store’s hours of operation–and appeared to place the blame for the reduced hours on the Dollar General corporation.
HELLERTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Loyack Announces Eastern PA Expansions at President’s Dinner

Alvernia University President John R. Loyack announces plans for the university’s innovative CollegeTowne strategy to expand to Harrisburg and Pittston as well as updates on the second phase of redevelopment of the John R. Post Center and initial plans for the newly acquired American House at the annual President’s Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg breaks ground on new low-income housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg. The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families. Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster City Police ride-along program seeing positive results

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pairing treatment providers with Lancaster County Police is the idea behind a new ride-along partnership that started back in September. Since that program started, Chris Dreisbach, the CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, says that they have started a brand new program in Lancaster City.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

