We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Sick of overpriced coffee, noisy neighbors, and bumper-to-bumper traffic? You’re not the only one. According to a new study by WalletHub, 46 percent of Americans say they would rather live in the suburbs than indulge their Friends-fueled fantasies and reside in a major city. Still, there are plenty among us who aren’t so willing to give up the hustle and bustle completely—small cities give you the best of both worlds. While places like Portland, Maine, and Ridgewood, New Jersey, may not offer the excitement of their crowded counterparts, residents get more space for their buck, a whole lot of peace and quiet, and a handful of buzzy restaurants and shops. But deciding to ditch your close quarters begs the question: Which small city rules supreme?

LANCASTER, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO