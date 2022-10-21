Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
bctv.org
Celebrating National Philanthropy Day and Decolonizing Wealth
(Reading, Pa.) – Join the Berks Regional Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) for a celebration of National Philanthropy Day and conversation about decolonizing wealth. National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside in November. According to AFP Global, the purpose of this day is to...
PhillyBite
Eating and Drinking Guide to Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- If you're planning a vacation to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, it helps to know what to expect from the area's cuisine. There's a variety of good food to choose from. Lancaster is home to several buffets, as well as restaurants and bars. The area is a hot spot for dining, with many options for locals and tourists.
bctv.org
Mayor Moran Announces City Trick-or-Treat Hours
Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are also encouraged to be extremely cautious during these hours as children will be in costumes crossing the streets. “Halloween is a fun holiday for children to enjoy, so I ask that we all do our part in keeping our kids safe so they can enjoy the night as much as possible,” said Mayor Eddie Moran.
Temple News
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
fox29.com
Family members of local girl with alopecia shave their heads to show support, honor her courage
PHILADELPHIA - A Northeast Philadelphia girl is inspiring her family with her strength and resilience as she battles a medical condition causing her to go bald. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes the body to attack its hair follicles, resulting in hair loss for those who suffer from the condition.
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
Habitat for Humanity kicks off new project with site blessing
LEBANON, Pa. — Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity laid the groundwork for their latest project with a site blessing. The family buying the home joined volunteers, community partners, local leaders and Habitat staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the renovations that will soon be started on their home.
bctv.org
Loyack Announces Eastern PA Expansions at President’s Dinner
Alvernia University President John R. Loyack announces plans for the university’s innovative CollegeTowne strategy to expand to Harrisburg and Pittston as well as updates on the second phase of redevelopment of the John R. Post Center and initial plans for the newly acquired American House at the annual President’s Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.
etownian.com
Rating local diners
One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
underthebutton.com
Emotional Scene: On-Campus Fraternity Brothers Disheartened as Their Party Overlooked by Fun Police
This past Friday was like any other at the University of Pennsylvania, with frat parties raging all hours of the night across campus. As most Penn socialites downed mixed drinks, snorted coke off of their half-naked friends, and danced the night away, those attending a certain on-campus fraternity’s “Sip the Rainbow” party did nothing of the sort.
PhillyBite
Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County
- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
Chester County Couple Makes Discovery Tracing Family History
Find out how a local couple’s genealogy search uncovered ties to one of the nation’s founding fathers. Get answers to FAQs regarding COVID and seniors from Dr. Larry Doroshow. Meet Jadzia Axelrod, the creator of the first trans superhero for DC Comics. Visit Harry’s World, a reincarnated South Street shop that attracts mystics and healers.
domino
There’s a New Best Small City, and It’s Like a “Refreshing Step Back in Time”
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Sick of overpriced coffee, noisy neighbors, and bumper-to-bumper traffic? You’re not the only one. According to a new study by WalletHub, 46 percent of Americans say they would rather live in the suburbs than indulge their Friends-fueled fantasies and reside in a major city. Still, there are plenty among us who aren’t so willing to give up the hustle and bustle completely—small cities give you the best of both worlds. While places like Portland, Maine, and Ridgewood, New Jersey, may not offer the excitement of their crowded counterparts, residents get more space for their buck, a whole lot of peace and quiet, and a handful of buzzy restaurants and shops. But deciding to ditch your close quarters begs the question: Which small city rules supreme?
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Gilded Age Estate in Villanova to be Demolished by School District
Every Friday afternoon since February, Deb Robbins and other concerned neighbors stand in front of Lower Merion School District’s administration building holding signs that read “Honk if you want to save the trees!” Drivers respond enthusiastically. Who doesn’t want to save trees? The answer in Lower Merion is surprising.
explorejeffersonpa.com
The Medical Minute: What Happens at a 3D Mammogram
HERSHEY, Pa. — Every day, Dr. Alison Chetlen works as a lookout to stop one of the planet’s most notorious killers. And her view keeps getting better. Chetlen, a staff physician in general diagnostic radiology, and her colleagues at the Penn State Health Breast Center use state-of-the-art technology to root out the second most common cancer and cause of death among women in the U.S. Doctors diagnose about 264,000 cases of breast cancer in women in the U.S. every year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 2,400 cases in men.
Woman cited for tossing coffee at Camp Hill Starbucks baristas: police
A 34-year-old woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after police said she threw coffee at employees at a Starbucks in Camp Hill. Police were called to the Giant Food Store on Trindle Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday for an active disturbance, Camp Hill police said. The responding...
Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper
Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
