Reading, PA

bctv.org

Celebrating National Philanthropy Day and Decolonizing Wealth

(Reading, Pa.) – Join the Berks Regional Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) for a celebration of National Philanthropy Day and conversation about decolonizing wealth. National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside in November. According to AFP Global, the purpose of this day is to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Eating and Drinking Guide to Lancaster, Pennsylvania

- If you're planning a vacation to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, it helps to know what to expect from the area's cuisine. There's a variety of good food to choose from. Lancaster is home to several buffets, as well as restaurants and bars. The area is a hot spot for dining, with many options for locals and tourists.
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

Mayor Moran Announces City Trick-or-Treat Hours

Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are also encouraged to be extremely cautious during these hours as children will be in costumes crossing the streets. “Halloween is a fun holiday for children to enjoy, so I ask that we all do our part in keeping our kids safe so they can enjoy the night as much as possible,” said Mayor Eddie Moran.
READING, PA
Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Habitat for Humanity kicks off new project with site blessing

LEBANON, Pa. — Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity laid the groundwork for their latest project with a site blessing. The family buying the home joined volunteers, community partners, local leaders and Habitat staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the renovations that will soon be started on their home.
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

Loyack Announces Eastern PA Expansions at President’s Dinner

Alvernia University President John R. Loyack announces plans for the university’s innovative CollegeTowne strategy to expand to Harrisburg and Pittston as well as updates on the second phase of redevelopment of the John R. Post Center and initial plans for the newly acquired American House at the annual President’s Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.
READING, PA
etownian.com

Rating local diners

One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
underthebutton.com

Emotional Scene: On-Campus Fraternity Brothers Disheartened as Their Party Overlooked by Fun Police

This past Friday was like any other at the University of Pennsylvania, with frat parties raging all hours of the night across campus. As most Penn socialites downed mixed drinks, snorted coke off of their half-naked friends, and danced the night away, those attending a certain on-campus fraternity’s “Sip the Rainbow” party did nothing of the sort.
HOME, PA
PhillyBite

Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County

- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Chester County Couple Makes Discovery Tracing Family History

Find out how a local couple’s genealogy search uncovered ties to one of the nation’s founding fathers. Get answers to FAQs regarding COVID and seniors from Dr. Larry Doroshow. Meet Jadzia Axelrod, the creator of the first trans superhero for DC Comics. Visit Harry’s World, a reincarnated South Street shop that attracts mystics and healers.
domino

There’s a New Best Small City, and It’s Like a “Refreshing Step Back in Time”

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Sick of overpriced coffee, noisy neighbors, and bumper-to-bumper traffic? You’re not the only one. According to a new study by WalletHub, 46 percent of Americans say they would rather live in the suburbs than indulge their Friends-fueled fantasies and reside in a major city. Still, there are plenty among us who aren’t so willing to give up the hustle and bustle completely—small cities give you the best of both worlds. While places like Portland, Maine, and Ridgewood, New Jersey, may not offer the excitement of their crowded counterparts, residents get more space for their buck, a whole lot of peace and quiet, and a handful of buzzy restaurants and shops. But deciding to ditch your close quarters begs the question: Which small city rules supreme?
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

The Medical Minute: What Happens at a 3D Mammogram

HERSHEY, Pa. — Every day, Dr. Alison Chetlen works as a lookout to stop one of the planet’s most notorious killers. And her view keeps getting better. Chetlen, a staff physician in general diagnostic radiology, and her colleagues at the Penn State Health Breast Center use state-of-the-art technology to root out the second most common cancer and cause of death among women in the U.S. Doctors diagnose about 264,000 cases of breast cancer in women in the U.S. every year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 2,400 cases in men.
HERSHEY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Vintage and Value: Montgomery County Has Plenty for the Thrifty Thrift-Shop Shopper

Some of the wardrobe in stock at the Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift Shop. Montgomery County’s shopping reputation rests heavily on its destination mall, its branded outlets, and friendly retailers on main streets. But alongside these front-runners is the community thrift shop, where the budget conscious meet the fans of vintage looks. Philadelphia Magazines’ Erica Moody racked up info on two in-county stores that she finds recommendable.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

