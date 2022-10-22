Read full article on original website
MLB
Astros-Phillies position-by-position breakdown
Well, here’s a first: A past League Championship Series matchup is now a World Series matchup. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX. The Astros and Phillies previously met in October way back in the 1980 NLCS. That was a...
MLB
Five big offseason questions for the Rockies
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the 2022 World Series beginning on Friday, it’s time to look at what the Rockies must do to legitimize their dreams of participating in such an exciting time.
MLB
Schumaker named next Marlins manager
MIAMI -- Skip Schumaker was named the 16th manager in Marlins history on Tuesday and will succeed Don Mattingly, who was the club's longest-tenured and winningest skipper. Schumaker, who played 11 Major League seasons with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds from 2005-15, was on World Series-winning Cardinals clubs in 2006 and ‘11. The utilityman finished with a .278/.337/.364 slash line and 28 homers in 1,149 career games. Schumaker played for Mattingly’s Dodgers in 2013, helping the club win the National League West and reach the NL Championship Series.
MLB
'Big-Game Wheels' having a postseason to remember
PHILADELPHIA -- When Zack Wheeler felt some discomfort in his right forearm in mid-August, he didn't want to go on the injured list, let alone miss a full month of the stretch run. After all, the Phillies were in the midst of a tight National League Wild Card race, and...
MLB
Watch Harper's epic HR again and again, from multiple angles
Bryce Harper's go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of NLCS Game 5 that secured a 4-3 win over the Padres and an NL pennant is most definitely playing on a loop in Phillies fans' households right at this moment (and probably until the World Series begins on Friday). Well, for those of you out there who want to see the NLCS MVP's clutch homer from a different view, we've got you covered.
MLB
Game 5 turns with Hader viewing from bullpen
PHILADELPHIA – The Padres coveted Josh Hader for years. General manager A.J. Preller tried to acquire Hader on multiple occasions, but the asking price was always sky high for one of the best closers in baseball. This August, the Brewers finally lowered their ask for the three-time Trevor Hoffman...
MLB
These Wild Card teams made the World Series
The introduction of the Wild Card in 1995 gave one non-division winner from each league the hope of keeping its World Series dream alive. There have been a few changes to the format over the years. In 2012, Major League Baseball expanded the postseason to include two Wild Card teams in each league with one caveat -- they would have to play one another in a winner-take-all game to begin the playoffs. Then in 2022, MLB added one more Wild Card team from each league and introduced the Wild Card Series, in which the three non-division winners and the division winner with the worst record squared off in a best-of-three series before advancing to the Division Series.
MLB
Peña's clutch HR caps ALCS MVP performance
NEW YORK -- Jeremy Peña might not win the American League Rookie of the Year Award, but the Astros rookie is heading back to Houston as the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop punctuated his epic four-game run in Houston’s sweep of the Yankees with his third homer of the postseason during the third inning of a 6-5 win in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The big blast spoiled an early Yanks’ lead, took the ticketed crowd of 46,545 out of it and served as the proverbial turning point in the final game of a series that was never really close.
MLB
Yankees notch season first in 11th meeting with Astros
NEW YORK -- There’s still life to the Yankees’ bats after all. Giancarlo Stanton handed New York a 2-0 first-inning lead against the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, the first time they’ve led Houston at the end of a full inning through the whole series. In fact, it’s the first time they’ve led the Astros following a full inning at any point in 2022 -- in seven regular-season meetings between the two teams, the Yankees led twice, both on walk-off hits by Aaron Judge.
MLB
'Great year for us': Padres fall short in NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Say this about the 2022 Padres: They went for it. They made perhaps the biggest Trade Deadline splash in the sport's history. They slayed some dragons in October, beating the 101-win Mets, then upsetting the rival Dodgers. They advanced further than all but two teams in the franchise’s history.
MLB
Astros' stingy bullpen carries load in ALCS
NEW YORK -- There is a good reason the Astros are going to the World Series for the second consecutive year: Their bullpen has been almost unstoppable throughout the postseason. Take Sunday’s 6-5 victory over the Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium, which...
MLB
Incoming! Darvish hit by throw to mound
Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish was caught off guard in the first inning on Sunday afternoon during the Phillies' 4-3 victory in Game 5 of the NLCS, getting hit in the left shoulder when catcher Austin Nola threw the ball back to the mound after Darvish issued a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
Bryce's heroics earn him 2022 NLCS MVP Award
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper's teammates tossed out many labels for the Phillies’ superstar following his National League Championship Series-clinching home run on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The Showman. MV3. The ultimate bro. A dude. They can add NLCS Most Valuable Player to the list. • World Series Game...
MLB
Players with best postseason performances
Some were already established stars. Some were virtually unknown to the baseball world before instantly becoming household names. But the common thread connecting them all is that they delivered some of the greatest postseason performances in baseball history. Whether by dominating on the mound or catching fire at the plate,...
MLB
Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest HR of career
PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos squeezed the final out into his glove and thrust his arms in the air. That is how the Phillies’ party started Sunday evening at Citizens Bank Park. They beat the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park to clinch their first NL pennant since 2009.
MLB
Astros ride perfect postseason back to World Series
NEW YORK -- Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried the American League championship trophy from the Yankee Stadium field toward the third-base dugout, where a few thousand orange-clad Houston fans filled an otherwise vacant ballpark with cheers. Bregman disappeared into the clubhouse, where the real celebration was about to take place.
MLB
Yankees gain inspiration from ... '04 Red Sox?
NEW YORK -- It was 18 Octobers ago that Red Sox infielder Kevin Millar prowled the Fenway Park infield during batting practice for a seemingly decided American League Championship Series, warning anyone who would listen: “Don’t let us win tonight.”. Within the Yankees’ clubhouse walls, that could have...
MLB
Bader's big October an encouraging sign for '23
NEW YORK -- The Harrison Bader trade still has more fruit to yield after his brilliant 2022 postseason. A glimmer of hope throughout a frustrating American League Championship Series for the Yankees, Bader closed out his year with a three-hit night in New York's season-ending 6-5 loss to Houston in Sunday’s Game 4. That performance included a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning that made him only the fifth Yankees player with five or more homers in a single postseason.
MLB
What might future hold for Judge, Yankees?
NEW YORK -- It came down to Aaron Judge once again, a situation that the Yankees have steered into all summer long. Assuming the familiar, imposing stance that cracked an American League-record 62 home runs during the regular season, the game’s most recognizable slugger was the team’s last hope of staving off winter for another evening.
MLB
'We want to win for him': Baker relishes another chance for WS title
NEW YORK -- As the Astros cruised to a dominant Game 3 win in the American League Championship Series on Saturday, Dusty Baker peered to the end of the visiting dugout and saw Framber Valdez mouthing lyrics to the song playing on the Yankee Stadium loudspeakers. • World Series Game...
