Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Lead to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Card Chronicle
Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Wake Forest by 5.5. —The second-ranked Louisville volleyball team got off to a disastrous start in Sunday afternoon’s match at No. 8 Pitt. The Cards ultimately battled back and forced a 5th set before seeing their 37-match ACC winning streak snapped by the Panthers. U of L will look for some payback when they host Pitt on Nov. 18.
Card Chronicle
Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick
Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage. The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
It's Time For Pitt to Bench Kedon Slovis for Nick Patti
It's clear the Pitt Panthers need to make a change at quarterback.
Card Chronicle
Red-White Scrimmage recap
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team gave fans a first look at what’s to come this season with Sunday’s Red and White Scrimmage, with the Red squad coming out victorious 68-51 at the KFC Yum! Center. For first-year head coach Kenny Payne, the scrimmage was an...
cardiachill.com
Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion
After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
nextpittsburgh.com
Homewood Cemetery tours visit the final resting places of Pittsburgh’s elite
Autumn, as the trees go dormant and the nights grow cold, is a time when we look to those whom we have lost. While other businesses have “dead records,” the irony of Homewood Cemetery is that the records of those who are long gone are still current, Jennie Benford, the Point Breeze cemetery’s historian points out.
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Gaping sinkhole swallowing street in Pittsburgh neighborhood for months, neighbors say
PITTSBURGH — A gaping sinkhole has been growing for months, swallowing a Pittsburgh street and causing mounting concerns for residents. “How much longer is this going to go on? There has not been any work done on this hole for weeks now,” said neighbor Kipp Dawson. Another neighbor...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
2 in custody after shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh. Officers and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of Penn Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh police say people started shooting in the area and then fled the scene on foot. Two people...
Target 11 Exclusive: City of Pittsburgh paid $50,000 for drones, never used them
PITTSBURGH — It has been four years since the city of Pittsburgh purchased two high-tech drones at a cost of more than $50,000. But Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has learned they’ve never been used. Earle wanted to know why the drones have never gotten off the ground. He questioned the city’s new public safety director, Lee Schmidt.
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
pghcitypaper.com
Pins Mechanical barcade brings adult playground to the South Side
The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, a barcade that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of so-called barcade concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police. On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man […]
Car slams into Aldi in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Aldi supermarket was damaged after a car slammed into it Tuesday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the Aldi at 6290 Northway Drive in Ross Township at 1:01 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will hold its next regular meeting on Nov. 8 at Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. Lunch is at noon. The program, “Pittsburgh on Your Plate,” will be presented by author Joanne Niehl. “Pittsburgh on Your Plate” is a cookbook filled with 175 recipes and stories that define the city, its people and its culture. There is even a special Pittsburgh cookie table section featuring 30 of her favorites.
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
