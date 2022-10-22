ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Wake Forest by 5.5. —The second-ranked Louisville volleyball team got off to a disastrous start in Sunday afternoon’s match at No. 8 Pitt. The Cards ultimately battled back and forced a 5th set before seeing their 37-match ACC winning streak snapped by the Panthers. U of L will look for some payback when they host Pitt on Nov. 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick

Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage. The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Red-White Scrimmage recap

The University of Louisville men’s basketball team gave fans a first look at what’s to come this season with Sunday’s Red and White Scrimmage, with the Red squad coming out victorious 68-51 at the KFC Yum! Center. For first-year head coach Kenny Payne, the scrimmage was an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cardiachill.com

Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion

After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
pghcitypaper.com

Pins Mechanical barcade brings adult playground to the South Side

The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, a barcade that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of so-called barcade concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car slams into Aldi in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Aldi supermarket was damaged after a car slammed into it Tuesday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the Aldi at 6290 Northway Drive in Ross Township at 1:01 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022

The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will hold its next regular meeting on Nov. 8 at Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. Lunch is at noon. The program, “Pittsburgh on Your Plate,” will be presented by author Joanne Niehl. “Pittsburgh on Your Plate” is a cookbook filled with 175 recipes and stories that define the city, its people and its culture. There is even a special Pittsburgh cookie table section featuring 30 of her favorites.
BETHEL PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy