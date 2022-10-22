Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee
There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
LOOK: Tennessee unveils all-black uniform for Saturday's game against Kentucky
No. 3 Tennessee will bring back its all-black, 'dark mode' look, with a twist, for Saturday night's game against Kentucky, the program announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols announced they’ll be wearing their black jerseys, black pants and new black helmets when they kick off with Kentucky (5-2,...
Dynamic freshman receiver gaining confidence for Vols
Apparently Squirrel White wasn’t playing fast before Tennessee’s game against UT Martin last weekend at Neyland Stadium. Not as fast as he could play, at least. The fleet-footed freshman from Alabama sure looked fast earlier this season, but Vols wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said he saw White really open up and use his speed as he played more snaps than usual and got more comfortable against the Skyhawks.
WATCH: Squirrel, Mays, Flowers, Young preview Kentucky
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) gets back into conference play this week following its 65-24 win over UT Martin over the weekend. The Vols will welcome No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Vols wide receiver Squirrel White, center Cooper Mays, edge rusher Byron Young and safety Trevon Flowers met with the media on Tuesday morning to preview the top 25 matchup. Here's what they had to say.
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Tennessee basketball will start the new season as the consensus No. 11 team in the country. After the Vols were ranked 11th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 last week, they came in at No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday. North Carolina is No. 1...
Vols know arm-tackling Kentucky's Rodriguez won't cut it
Tennessee hasn’t allowed many running backs to run over them the past two seasons. Some backs have run around them, but few have run through them, and none have recently. The Vols are eighth nationally in rushing defense. Kentucky’s Christopher Rodriguez Jr. came about as close as anyone to...
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, could see himself choosing Michigan State; Tennessee trip up next
IMG Academy (Florida) junior David Stone is a five-star recruit and the top-rated defensive line prospect in the class of 2024. Unsurprisingly, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound mauler has an active recruitment - with offers from more than 20 programs. Early on, Stone has spoken highly of Oklahoma and ...
Cats close to 100 percent after bye week
The bye week not only gave No. 17/19 Kentucky an additional week to prepare for Saturday's matchup at No. 3 Tennessee, it also gave them a much-needed week off after injuries had begun to catch up with the Cats. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with...
GoVols247 weekly recruiting chat transcript
Get the latest on Tennessee football recruiting in GoVols247's weekly chat with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night ...
‘It’s a thing of beauty’ – Vols’ Fant shows off big arm on TE TD pass
Hendon Hooker may be the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy, but Tennessee’s star quarterback might be looking over his shoulder after watching teammate Princeton Fant show off his arm in Saturday’s easy win against UT Martin. OK, maybe not – “No, I’m not,” the typically stoic Hooker playfully confirmed after the game. But take nothing away from Fant, the veteran tight end who added to his two touchdown runs as a fullback a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt in the first half of Tennessee’s 65-24 homecoming win.
Jean-Mary discusses LBs, 'unbelievable challenge' of facing Kentucky
After Tennessee's practice Tuesday morning, Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary met with reporters to discuss the progress of his position group past the halfway point of the regular season. Third-ranked Tennessee is preparing for its home game Saturday night against No. 19 Kentucky. The unbeaten Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will...
WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee
Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
'Anti-tempo' Kentucky a different look for Tennessee
Tempo outside the football world is defined as the rate of motion or activity, so anything can occur at a fast tempo, a moderate tempo or a slow tempo. Or any kind of speed in between. Tempo inside the football world is defined exclusively as something that moves at a...
Tennessee opens as double-digit favorite in top-20 matchup against Kentucky
After playing its final non-conference game of the season, Tennessee is back in SEC play for the rest of the season, starting this week against Kentucky in a matchup of top-20 teams. The Vols on Sunday opened as a 14-point favorite for the showdown between border rivals at Neyland Stadium next week, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Unbeaten Tennessee remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Poll after crushing UT Martin 65-24 on Saturday, while Kentucky remained at No. 19 coming out of its open date.
WATE
Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Anderson County couple seeking answers after solar company declares bankruptcy
Following a tidal wave of complaints, Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, has declared bankruptcy liquidation.
