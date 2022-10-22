ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee

There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Dynamic freshman receiver gaining confidence for Vols

Apparently Squirrel White wasn’t playing fast before Tennessee’s game against UT Martin last weekend at Neyland Stadium. Not as fast as he could play, at least. The fleet-footed freshman from Alabama sure looked fast earlier this season, but Vols wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said he saw White really open up and use his speed as he played more snaps than usual and got more comfortable against the Skyhawks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATCH: Squirrel, Mays, Flowers, Young preview Kentucky

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) gets back into conference play this week following its 65-24 win over UT Martin over the weekend. The Vols will welcome No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Vols wide receiver Squirrel White, center Cooper Mays, edge rusher Byron Young and safety Trevon Flowers met with the media on Tuesday morning to preview the top 25 matchup. Here's what they had to say.
LEXINGTON, KY
Vols know arm-tackling Kentucky's Rodriguez won't cut it

Tennessee hasn’t allowed many running backs to run over them the past two seasons. Some backs have run around them, but few have run through them, and none have recently. The Vols are eighth nationally in rushing defense. Kentucky’s Christopher Rodriguez Jr. came about as close as anyone to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Cats close to 100 percent after bye week

The bye week not only gave No. 17/19 Kentucky an additional week to prepare for Saturday's matchup at No. 3 Tennessee, it also gave them a much-needed week off after injuries had begun to catch up with the Cats. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
‘It’s a thing of beauty’ – Vols’ Fant shows off big arm on TE TD pass

Hendon Hooker may be the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy, but Tennessee’s star quarterback might be looking over his shoulder after watching teammate Princeton Fant show off his arm in Saturday’s easy win against UT Martin. OK, maybe not – “No, I’m not,” the typically stoic Hooker playfully confirmed after the game. But take nothing away from Fant, the veteran tight end who added to his two touchdown runs as a fullback a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt in the first half of Tennessee’s 65-24 homecoming win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee

Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
'Anti-tempo' Kentucky a different look for Tennessee

Tempo outside the football world is defined as the rate of motion or activity, so anything can occur at a fast tempo, a moderate tempo or a slow tempo. Or any kind of speed in between. Tempo inside the football world is defined exclusively as something that moves at a...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tennessee opens as double-digit favorite in top-20 matchup against Kentucky

After playing its final non-conference game of the season, Tennessee is back in SEC play for the rest of the season, starting this week against Kentucky in a matchup of top-20 teams. The Vols on Sunday opened as a 14-point favorite for the showdown between border rivals at Neyland Stadium next week, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Unbeaten Tennessee remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Poll after crushing UT Martin 65-24 on Saturday, while Kentucky remained at No. 19 coming out of its open date.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Oak Ridge National Lab director to retire at the end of 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years. When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.
OAK RIDGE, TN
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
