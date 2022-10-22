Hendon Hooker may be the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy, but Tennessee’s star quarterback might be looking over his shoulder after watching teammate Princeton Fant show off his arm in Saturday’s easy win against UT Martin. OK, maybe not – “No, I’m not,” the typically stoic Hooker playfully confirmed after the game. But take nothing away from Fant, the veteran tight end who added to his two touchdown runs as a fullback a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt in the first half of Tennessee’s 65-24 homecoming win.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO