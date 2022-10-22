Read full article on original website
Related
5 of the Most Picturesque Washington Towns to Visit in Wintertime
Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, hands down. Washington is gorgeous, especially during winter and we've selected five towns that you should visit. Here Are 5 Great Washington Small Towns To Visit During Winter Time. And in wintertime, when the snow blankets...
5 Tips To Stay Safe if You Get Stranded on a Winter Pass in Washington State
5 Tips To Remember If You Get Stranded On A Winter Pass In Washington State. Getting stranded on a winter pass in Washington State is no joke. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, it's important to stay calm and follow these tips to ensure your safety until help arrives.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
Exciting Tri-Cities Premiere Coffee Bar Opens to Delighted Crowd in Pasco
There's a new coffee bar ready to take Tri-Cities by storm. Swigg Coffee Bar held its grand opening to a ready audience in Pasco on Friday. The Tri-Cities newest coffee sensation is located at 4845 Broadmoor Boulevard. The best our Tri-Cities has to offer you! Freshly roasted beans, homemade baked...
What are Those Odd White Bugs Swarming Tri-Cities?
If you have been walking around Tri-Cities this fall, you have probably suddenly run into swarms of these small white bugs. What are they and where are they coming from?. What are These White Swarming Small Gnat-Like Bugs?. If you have lived in the northwest, you have seen these little...
The Truth About Razor Blades In Washington Apples At Halloween
Childhood is a magical time. One of the things that makes it so special is Halloween. Once a year, kids get to dress up like their favorite heroes and villains and go door-to-door for free candy. What's not to like?. At its best, Halloween is a joyful occasion. But there's...
Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World
A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?. What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?. The company is based out of Bellingham and is named...
Do These 6 Things to Your Car Before Washington Winter Hits
Winter arrives tonight in the Washington State mountains and you better be prepared! If you have not finished these 6 things to get ready for winter you better start RIGHT NOW! Almost all of these you can do yourself!. Install Snow or New All Season Traction Tires. One of the...
Can You Name the 2 Longest Rivers in Washington State?
Can You Name The Longest Rivers In Washington State?. Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful rivers in the country. From the rushing waters of the Columbia River to the calm and serene waters of the Snake River, there is a river for everyone in Washington State.
There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Surprise, Some Halloween Candy Shouldn't Be Passed Out To Kids. Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not. I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids...
Is It True? Do More Creative Costumes Get Kids More Candy in WA? [Must See Video]
Do you believe that more creative costumes get more candy for trick-or-treaters?. If you answered yes, you wouldn't be wrong. According to a recent article from SWNS:. Three in five (61%) believe that creative costumes garner more candy. So it’s no surprise that kids are asking for classic costumes such as pirates and vampires (41%), scary (41%), superheroes and villains (39%) and pop culture (39%).
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
How to Ace Your Driver’s License Test in Washington State
What's The Hardest Part About Taking A Driver's License Test In Washington State. So you've finally reached the age where you can get your driver's license. But before you can hit the open road, you have to pass the test. And if you're planning on taking your test in Washington State, you might be wondering just how hard it is to pass.
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
Is There a Legal Age Limit To Trick-or-Treating in Washington State?
Is There A Legal Age In Which You Can't Trick Or Treat In Washington State?. Every year on October 31st, children of all ages put on their costumes and go door to door in search of candy. But is there a legal limit to how old you can be and still go trick-or-treating in Washington State? We did some digging and here's what we found out.
4 Great Horror Hosts – And Where Washington Can Watch ‘Em
The late-night horror movie host is a time-honored tradition since the days of black-and-white televisions. Each of the hosts featured in this article sticks to the formula of cheesy jokes, letters from viewers, and trivia on the film they're showing. Most do interviews as well. As TV jobs go, the...
Most Visited Attraction in Washington It’s Not the Space Needle!?
Have you ever wondered what the most visited attraction in Washington State is?. It might surprise you to learn that it's not the Space Needle or Mount Rainier. In fact, it's not even a tourist destination at all. The most visited attraction in Washington State is...drumroll please...the state Capitol building...
Opinion: 10 Candies That are Better Than Washington’s Favorite
Confession: I don't like Skittles. And according to this article, Skittles are Washington's favorite Halloween candy. I have no reason to doubt that, as I used to work with a crew that could give Marshawn Lynch a run for his Skittles appetite. But just because it's true doesn't make it...
Governor Names City of Pasco’s Mike Gonzalez to Hispanic Affairs Commission
City of Pasco Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez has been appointed to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs by Governor Jay Inslee. According to a press release on the City of Pasco's website:. The Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created by a Governor’s Executive Order and established...
One of Us Is Lying Actress is From Washington, Get to Know Annalisa Cochrane
The mystery drama series One of Us Is Lying stars Washington's Annalisa Cochrane. Starring as Addy Prentiss in the Peacock series, Annalisa also was in Cobra Kai, as Yasmine. We've also seen the actress in various tv shows including Into the Dark, The Good Doctor, The Young and the Restless, and more.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0