Bite into the season with Riverbend Players Dracula!

Travel back to the Golden Age of Radio with the Riverbend Players performance of “Dracula! The Radio Play.”

For one weekend only, catch the show: at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 22 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the North County Recreation District’s Performing Arts Center in Nehalem.

Based on the classic Bram Stoker novel, and adapted for stage by Philip Grecian, the Riverbend Players’ 11-person cast will bring the play to life in true 1940s radio fashion.

“A stage play is storytelling with characters on the stage. A radio play is a little different,” Riverbend Players Director Tom Cocklin said. “The format is different. In this instance, each cast member is cast in two things: a radio personality and a character in the story…they’ll each stand at a microphone dressed in 1940s garb [to perform]. ”

Cocklin hopes the performance “scares the audience to death” in a way they’ve never seen (or heard) Dracula before. Thunder will clap, wind howls, and doors rattle as on-stage foley artists produce the bone-chilling sound effects that bring this haunting story to life.

“All the sound effects are done without electronics,” Cocklin said. “We made our own rain and wind machine, and we have a big piece of tin for thunder. Our audience gets to see these sounds made in real time…we have excellent foley artists who have been practicing like crazy to get the timing down for these intricate sounds.”

Keeping with the time era, the audience will also be treated to old-time radio commercials throughout the performance.

“We have four of them in play,” Cocklin said. “One for the Little Apple, one for Wanda’s, and two we made up. We had local Chris Moncreieffe write the lyrics and the jingles, and they’ll be sung in real time. It adds even more to the spooky, radio play feel.”

Scott Fisher voices Dracula with additional cast members Cannon Russell, Carol Parks, Juli Stratton, Jeff Slamal, Ellis Conklin, Margo McClellan, Emily Dante, Linda Petersen, Christian Simmons, and Samantha Bossert.

Cocklin is joined by Assistant Director Mark Bartrom and Producer Jeff Slamal.

Visit riverbendplayers.org to purchase reserved seating for $20 and $25. Tickets will also be available at the door, along with special $5 tickets for K-12 students.