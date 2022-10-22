A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.

FENTON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO