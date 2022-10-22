Read full article on original website
semoball.com
C2D1 volleyball: East Prairie at Portageville in championship game
Photo gallery from Portageville's win over East Prairie in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Championship at PHS on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
semoball.com
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson overpowers Northwest to claim fourth consecutive district crown
ST. LOUIS — The Jackson Indians won their fourth-straight Class 5 District 1 championship with a 3-0 win over Northwest (Cedar Hill) on Tuesday night at Oakville High School. Jackson coach Dave Mirly credited the dedication of his team. “To win a tough district four years in a row...
semoball.com
C1D3 Volleyball: Advance wins back-and-forth battle for seventh-straight district title
BELL CITY, Mo. — In a back-and-forth match that featured two evenly matched teams, it was the Advance Hornets who came away with the Class 1, District 3 championship, defeating Bell City 28-26, 25-20, 25-18 in Bell City Tuesday night. “That’s the way a district championship should be, is...
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter
No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
semoball.com
High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran
Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
semoball.com
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson beats Lutheran South to advance to fourth straight district championship
ST. LOUIS — For the fourth straight year, Jackson is headed to the Class 5 District 1 championship. Despite a tight first set, the Indians were able to settle in and roll to a 26‑24, 25‑17, 25‑17 win over Lutheran South in the C5D1 semifinals Monday at Oakville High School.
semoball.com
C1D3 volleyball: Bell City, Advance forge ahead into district championship game
BELL CITY — The Bell City Cubs clinched their spot in the Class 1 District 3 championship game with a 3-1 win over the Leopold on Monday night at Bell City High School. All three of the Cubs’ match wins came by the score of 25-19, but all featured slow starts.
semoball.com
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne
Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W
Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
semoball.com
C2D1 Volleyball: East Prairie versus Malden
Photo gallery from East Prairie's 3-1 win over Malden in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Portageville on Monday, Oct. 24.
New Madrid, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
athleticbusiness.com
Fixing Flood-Damaged St. Louis Soccer Stadium to Cost Millions
Centene Stadium in St. Louis, the city's new soccer stadium, is still not fully operating after a broken pipe and rainstorm postponed the inaugural game two months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a spokesman for St. Louis City SC — the new Major League Soccer franchise — told the newspaper that the team is close to resolving its issues and could announce more in “the near future.”
mymoinfo.com
Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Hunt is Underway through Wednesday
Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s black bear hunting season continues through Wednesday. Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says 400 permits were awarded for the state’s second-ever black bear hunting season. For elk hunting, the firearms season is December 10-18....
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
KFVS12
Drone12: Tower Rock
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A 19-year-old who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, a police official said Tuesday. Orlando Harris also left behind...
