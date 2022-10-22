ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, NC

Stanly News & Press

West Stanly volleyball takes opening-round playoff match to five sets

The young West Stanly volleyball team faced a tough test Saturday in the opening round of the state 2A playoffs. West hosted the No. 26 seeded North Surry Greyhounds, who finished in fourth place in the 2A Foothills Conference and were ranked 31st in the 2A West by MaxPreps. The...
OAKBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly’s head football coach to retire

The North Stanly football program, having enjoyed the most success on the field in recent years, celebrated the retirement of its football coach Friday night. In a pregame ceremony, Scott Crisco was honored for his time spent as an assistant coach and later as head coach of the Comets. He was presented a framed jersey worn by his son, Noah, when Noah was the starting quarterback for North. Crisco also received a plaque with the team’s motto, “One Team, One Goal,” and the message, “Never underestimate the difference you have made and the lives you have touched.”
NEW LONDON, NC
WBTV

Street racing may have caused car crashes

Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Sandoval awarded David Underwood MAC Annual Scholarship

Wingate University’s Porter B. Byrum School of Business has awarded Fernanda Sandoval the David Underwood Master of Accounting Annual Scholarship for 2022-2023. Sandoval, who lives in Charlotte, earned her bachelor of arts in accounting at Wingate in May and is in the University’s Master of Accounting (MAC) program.
WINGATE, NC
ourdavie.com

Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen

The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury home on Lake Norman fetches $5.6M after dramatic renovation

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A posh estate on the shores of Lake Norman that recently underwent a dramatic renovation has sold for more than $5.6 million. It’s the priciest sale so far this year in The Point, a community in Mooresville that’s centered around the Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, according to a press release from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Susan Jakubowski of Premier Sotheby’s Mooresville office exclusively marketed the listing; the firm’s Haley Fay represented the buyer, who remains a mystery due to the use of LLCs.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The McDonald’s McRib On Farewell Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Time is running out to taste the McDonald’s McRib. The pork sandwich is back for a limited time. After November 20th, it will disappear. The McRib is a popular menu items at McDonald’s, but it comes and goes. In 2005, it went into semi-retirement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lexington. The North Carolina Highway State Patrol said the crash occurred Monday night just before 9:30 p.m. on Deer Haven Lane. Troopers said the man was traveling west on the road when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a building.
LEXINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincoln County Man Still Missing After Three Months

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July. Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Colonial Pipeline contamination spreading in Huntersville; MVP Southgate natural gas project on ice, and more

A plume of polluted groundwater is spreading in Mecklenburg County, where Colonial Pipeline is responsible for the largest gasoline spill in the U.S. since the early 1990s. On Aug. 14, 2020, two teenage boys found gasoline bubbling from the ground at the Oehler Nature Preserve, in Huntersville. The company now estimates 2 million gallons leaked from a section of pipeline that had broken roughly a month before. The groundwater contains very high levels of benzene, a known carcinogen, and other toxic contaminants related to petroleum products: toluene, xylene, naphthalene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAH.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.
CHARLOTTE, NC

