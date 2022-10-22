Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North Carolina
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback play
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte
Stanly News & Press
West Stanly volleyball takes opening-round playoff match to five sets
The young West Stanly volleyball team faced a tough test Saturday in the opening round of the state 2A playoffs. West hosted the No. 26 seeded North Surry Greyhounds, who finished in fourth place in the 2A Foothills Conference and were ranked 31st in the 2A West by MaxPreps. The...
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly’s head football coach to retire
The North Stanly football program, having enjoyed the most success on the field in recent years, celebrated the retirement of its football coach Friday night. In a pregame ceremony, Scott Crisco was honored for his time spent as an assistant coach and later as head coach of the Comets. He was presented a framed jersey worn by his son, Noah, when Noah was the starting quarterback for North. Crisco also received a plaque with the team’s motto, “One Team, One Goal,” and the message, “Never underestimate the difference you have made and the lives you have touched.”
WBTV
Street racing may have caused car crashes
Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
Stanly News & Press
Sandoval awarded David Underwood MAC Annual Scholarship
Wingate University’s Porter B. Byrum School of Business has awarded Fernanda Sandoval the David Underwood Master of Accounting Annual Scholarship for 2022-2023. Sandoval, who lives in Charlotte, earned her bachelor of arts in accounting at Wingate in May and is in the University’s Master of Accounting (MAC) program.
ourdavie.com
Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen
The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
Luxury home on Lake Norman fetches $5.6M after dramatic renovation
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A posh estate on the shores of Lake Norman that recently underwent a dramatic renovation has sold for more than $5.6 million. It’s the priciest sale so far this year in The Point, a community in Mooresville that’s centered around the Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, according to a press release from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Susan Jakubowski of Premier Sotheby’s Mooresville office exclusively marketed the listing; the firm’s Haley Fay represented the buyer, who remains a mystery due to the use of LLCs.
Charlotte buys railyard land but it won’t be for a central park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte is buying railyard land owned by Norfolk Southern but the project is not for a park, which was part of an earlier plan. In 2020, Channel 9 reported that a nonprofit was created to advocate for the purchase of 220 acres owned by Norfolk Southern to convert the land into a central park.
wccbcharlotte.com
The McDonald’s McRib On Farewell Tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Time is running out to taste the McDonald’s McRib. The pork sandwich is back for a limited time. After November 20th, it will disappear. The McRib is a popular menu items at McDonald’s, but it comes and goes. In 2005, it went into semi-retirement.
WXII 12
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lexington. The North Carolina Highway State Patrol said the crash occurred Monday night just before 9:30 p.m. on Deer Haven Lane. Troopers said the man was traveling west on the road when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a building.
2 Stanly County schools to close for 2 days due to ‘respiratory illnesses,’ officials say
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary and a middle school in Stanly County will be closed for the next two days because of high incidences of respiratory illnesses, school officials posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Aquadale Elementary School and South Stanly Middle School officials said that teachers will make...
WBTV
Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Midland on Monday afternoon. According to the Midland Fire & Rescue social media pages, the fire covered between 4 and 5 acres. It was reported near Highway 601 near Cal Bost Road at the solar farm. Firefighters from...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln County Man Still Missing After Three Months
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July. Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.
Gaston County man wins $2 million from Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man has won $2 million after picking up a Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket Friday. Joshua King said that after a long day at work, he and his son went to Times Turnaround on South Hope Road to grab some snacks. While...
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
Belk Freeway described as ‘traffic-choked relic’ of outdated transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute says Charlotte’s Belk Freeway is a traffic-choked relic of outdated transportation in the city.
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County man got a $2 million treat while watching ‘Halloween’
RALEIGH – Joshua King of Gastonia received a treat, not a trick, when his “Halloween” movie night with his son got interrupted by a $2 million lottery prize. “We both just started crying,” King said. “I was honestly laughing and crying at the same time.”
newsfromthestates.com
Colonial Pipeline contamination spreading in Huntersville; MVP Southgate natural gas project on ice, and more
A plume of polluted groundwater is spreading in Mecklenburg County, where Colonial Pipeline is responsible for the largest gasoline spill in the U.S. since the early 1990s. On Aug. 14, 2020, two teenage boys found gasoline bubbling from the ground at the Oehler Nature Preserve, in Huntersville. The company now estimates 2 million gallons leaked from a section of pipeline that had broken roughly a month before. The groundwater contains very high levels of benzene, a known carcinogen, and other toxic contaminants related to petroleum products: toluene, xylene, naphthalene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAH.
WBTV
Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.
