Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

House burns on Adams street in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s disheartening,’ More people dumping litter at Richland park

RICHLAND, Wash. — There are 62 parks in the City of Richland. “I can’t be everywhere at once,” Matthew Navarro said. That’s dozens of acres Ranger Matthew Navarro with the city has to patrol. But there’s one park in particular, where Navarro gets some help. “Become my little hero,” Navarro smiled. Jim Owen patrols the paths along the riverbanks of...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Morning house fire displaces Richland family

No injuries were reported, after a house fire in Richland Tuesday morning, but a family, along with their dog are displaced. Richland firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Adams Street just before 9 A.M. for a house with smoke coming from the back yard which. Arriving crews noted the flames made their way into the attic, which make efforts to stop it much more difficult say firefighters. Extra units from Pasco and Kennewick were called in, totaling an 8 crew attack of the blaze. No official cause has been determined, but preliminary reports say it could be a heat lamp. The home is not livable say officials, with water and smoke damage from the fire fight.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night

PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We're told no one was injured in the fire. The official...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vandals leave their mark in new concrete

WALLA WALLA – Police and Walla Walla city officials are working to find out who is vandalizing the new concrete being poured as part of the Poplar Street project in downtown Walla Walla. City staff said having to repair or replace the damaged concrete costs the contractor time and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in 2014 fatality is back to face charges

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County now has temporary custody of a suspect in a fatal 2014 shooting that occurred in Walla Walla. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is serving a sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for a 2017 shooting in Milton-Freewater. Cerda is charged with...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
