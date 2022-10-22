Read full article on original website
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Goldberg On Roman Reigns' Spear: I Don't Look Like A Girl When I Tackle People
Goldberg says Roman Reigns looks like a girl when he tackles people with his Spear. Goldberg has made the Spear an iconic finisher over the years. Having won numerous matches with the move, he has become a legend in the wrestling world. Plenty of wrestlers continue to use the Spear, including Reigns.
Report: Davis, Garcia Agree To Framework For January Fight; PPV Distributor Sticking Point
Representatives for Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are inching toward a deal for the undefeated rivals to square off in a 136-pound fight at some point in January. According to a report Monday night from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, pay-per-view distribution is the significant obstacle that has prevented Davis and Garcia from finalizing their agreement.
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
Solo Sikoa: I Might Eliminate Myself From The Royal Rumble So I Don't Have To Face Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa says that he might eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble rather than trying to win the match and challenge Roman Reigns. Sikoa joined The Bloodline when he arrived at WWE Clash at the Castle and helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has established himself as the stable's dominant enforcer and an impressive competitor in his own right. Given his early success, some fans have wondered wheher Sikoa could step up and face Reigns at some point.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight: Five biggest storylines to follow for the showdown in Arizona
The eyes of the combat sports world will turn to Glendale, Arizona, this Saturday as YouTube sensation Jake Paul continues his disruptive tour as one of boxing's biggest pay-per-view attractions. Paul, 25, will headline a Showtime PPV card against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1 in boxing) in an...
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Comments On Karl Anderson Being Double Booked By NJPW And WWE
NJPW President Takami Ohbari excepts wrestlers to honor commitments. NJPW President Takami Ohbari took to social media to say, "We are doing all we can to ensure every signed match in Osaka on November 5 happens as promised. We expect all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their advertised commitments." Ohbari's...
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc
The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
Black Adam To Make History For Dwayne Johnson, NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, October 23, 2022. - The Rock's latest movie, Black Adam is expected to bring in upwards of 60 million dollars domestically at the box office, a personal best for any Dwayne Johnson-led film. Internationally, the movie is expected to Garner about 70 million dollars, making the approximated total $130 million at the box office.
Angelo Dawkins Has Been Impressing WWE Officials
Angelo Dawkins has seen an increase in singles matches, and for good reason. As has been a subject on the Fightful post-show podcast in recent months, Angelo Dawkins has seemingly, but subjectively impressed audiences with his improvements in the ring. It would appear that has extended well beyond that of just our bubble, as WWE sources contacted us after we discussed it on this past Monday's post-show.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT Crossover To Continue
If you've been enjoying seeing Raw and Smackdown talent on NXT, you're in luck. Fightful Select has been told that the crossover between Raw and Smackdown talent on the NXT brand is set to continue, even after the slight rebrand that we've seen on WWE's Tuesday night show. We've seen the Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and several others make appearances on the brand.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23): Ronda Rousey Faces Liv Morgan
WWE held a live event on October 23 from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens &...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/25): Lucha Brothers, Ricky Starks, Riho, Jungle Kyona In Action
AEW Dark (10/25) Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb def. KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising. Fans can find results from past AEW events at Fightful's results section.
Orange Cassidy: I'm Basically The King Of The Atlantic Ocean
On the top October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy finally broke through and won a championship. Cassidy defeated PAC in singles competition, capturing the AEW All-Atlantic Championship with his victory. Cassidy was previously 0-7 in AEW title matches. Speaking on Torrey & Dan, Cassidy commented on his All-Atlantic...
WWE Raw On 10/24 Records Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down Against NFL Coverage
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/24. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating...
WWE Files To Trademark 'Scrypts'
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark "Scrypts" for entertainment services. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
