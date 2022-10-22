ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Yahoo!

Former Owner Of Mansion With Mercedes Buried In The Yard Was One Sketchy Dude

Last week, landscapers discovered an unidentified car buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Atherton, California. If you read that story and got the feeling something criminal had to have happened, you weren’t alone. We felt the same way. While we still don’t know exactly what happened, new information seems to confirm our initial suspicions were far from unfounded.
ATHERTON, CA
Eater

Here Are Two More Ghost Stories From San Francisco Chefs

It’s spooky season and stories of haunted Bay Area restaurants are popping up left and right. Now we’re back with stories from two chefs who say they had ghostly experiences in the same Mission District kitchen. Chef Siska Silitonga doesn’t believe in ghosts or consider herself superstitious. But...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose firefighter, 2 others injured in house fire

A San Jose firefighter fell from the roof of a burning home and two other people were also injured early Tuesday. Four people escaped from the house fire in the Berryessa neighborhood, but authorities were checking if another person was still trapped inside. It's unclear how seriously injured were the...
SAN JOSE, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home

After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe punched by unidentified man while leaving event Tuesday

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tuesday afternoon that he was punched while leaving an event earlier in the day. "I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," he said in a statement released by the city. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Harbor Porpoises Venturing North into Bay Area Waterways

Harbor porpoises are often seen swimming in the San Francisco Bay but now they are also being spotted further north, as far as the Petaluma River. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes speak with Bill Keener, Research Associate at The Marine Mammal Center about why some of these animals are migrating away from the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

