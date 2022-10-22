Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Yahoo!
Former Owner Of Mansion With Mercedes Buried In The Yard Was One Sketchy Dude
Last week, landscapers discovered an unidentified car buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Atherton, California. If you read that story and got the feeling something criminal had to have happened, you weren’t alone. We felt the same way. While we still don’t know exactly what happened, new information seems to confirm our initial suspicions were far from unfounded.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
Both transferred to California State College in Long Beach and in September 1965 they began an affair. Lew, who lived in Inglewood, testified that he tried to break things off with the 21-year-old Gervasi in mid-November 1965. When she said she may be pregnant, Lew considered marrying her. When Lew's...
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
New details emerge on car buried at $15 million Atherton mansion
Insurance fraud is one possible motive police are considering for why someone buried a car in the yard of a Bay Area mansion, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Great-grandma throws cane, chases off man robbing 82-year-old neighbor
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 82-year-old Oakland woman named Ann says her 76-year-old next-door neighbor is a hero for chasing off a man trying to rob her of her purse. "She saved my life, she saved my future. I really appreciate it," Ann said Tuesday. Surveillance video shows her walking home...
Acre Pizza to Debut in Cotati
A liquor license is pending for a new restaurant location at 8175 Gravenstein Highway, previously home to the pool hall Red's Recovery Room.
Paradise Post
Former owner of Atherton estate with buried Mercedes collected $87,000 in insurance for it, DA says
When a neighbor heard that a Mercedes Benz was unearthed last week in the backyard of a 12,000 square-foot Atherton mansion, and the former owner had once been caught up in an insurance scam to sink his million-dollar yacht off the Golden Gate years earlier, she speculated that he buried the car for insurance money, too.
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
Lazy Dog Coming Soon to San Jose
The American casual-dining restaurant chain is coming to 5305 Almaden Expressway.
Eater
Here Are Two More Ghost Stories From San Francisco Chefs
It’s spooky season and stories of haunted Bay Area restaurants are popping up left and right. Now we’re back with stories from two chefs who say they had ghostly experiences in the same Mission District kitchen. Chef Siska Silitonga doesn’t believe in ghosts or consider herself superstitious. But...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighter, 2 others injured in house fire
A San Jose firefighter fell from the roof of a burning home and two other people were also injured early Tuesday. Four people escaped from the house fire in the Berryessa neighborhood, but authorities were checking if another person was still trapped inside. It's unclear how seriously injured were the...
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
3-alarm fire consumes San Jose home, 1 woman dead
A woman was found dead early Tuesday morning after a three-alarm fire engulfed her two-story home in North San Jose. The blaze was reported just after 3:30 a.m.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe punched by unidentified man while leaving event Tuesday
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tuesday afternoon that he was punched while leaving an event earlier in the day. "I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," he said in a statement released by the city. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave.
SFist
After Pedestrian Fatality In Sunset, Twitter-Famous Muni Driver Slams Supervisor Mar For Scaling Back Slow Streets
When a Monday pedestrian death brought grievances from the district’s supervisor Gordon Mar, Mar himself took some grief from a local Twitter celebrity over shutting down Slow Streets in the Sunset. It is a common, perhaps formulaic, but certainly tasteful gesture that when a San Francisco resident is killed...
KTVU FOX 2
Harbor Porpoises Venturing North into Bay Area Waterways
Harbor porpoises are often seen swimming in the San Francisco Bay but now they are also being spotted further north, as far as the Petaluma River. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes speak with Bill Keener, Research Associate at The Marine Mammal Center about why some of these animals are migrating away from the Bay.
NBC Bay Area
‘Shaking Was Unbelievable': Morgan Hill Resident Describes 5.1 Magnitude Quake
A Morgan Hill woman who lived through the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 said the shaking during Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose was "beyond anything I ever can recall." "The shaking was unbelievable," Lynn Meyer said. Meyer said she was walking in from her garage when...
