San Diego State hosted the University of California, Los Angeles, in a closed-door scrimmage at Viejas Arena. UCLA lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16 a year ago and is ranked eighth in the preseason AP poll this season. The Bruins provided the Aztecs with a measuring stick of the progress they have made in the offseason as they continue to work towards their opening game of the season at home against Cal State on November 7.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO