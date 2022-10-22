Read full article on original website
Portland 135, Denver 110
Percentages: FG .495, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Hyland 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-8, Murray 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Reed 1-3, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-1, Green 0-1, Nnaji 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 8 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr., Reed,...
Washington 120, Detroit 99
Percentages: FG .409, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Joseph 1-2, Bey 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Livers 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bey). Turnovers: 13 (Hayes 4, Cunningham 3, Bogdanovic 2, Joseph 2, Bey, Livers).
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
Percentages: FG .422, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Kennard 3-7, Batum 2-3, Covington 2-4, Te.Mann 1-1, Wall 1-3, Jackson 1-6, Coffey 0-1, Zubac 0-1, Powell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 14 (Zubac 7, Covington 3, Batum, Brown, Coffey, Te.Mann). Turnovers: 18 (Powell 4, Te.Mann 4,...
San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106
Percentages: FG .457, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Vassell 5-10, Primo 2-4, Roby 2-4, Richardson 1-2, Jones 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Collins 0-2, Sochan 0-2, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Primo 4, Poeltl 2, Collins, Johnson, Jones, McDermott, Roby, Sochan, Vassell). Steals:...
Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108
HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season. Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated...
Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-2, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Denver. Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play last season. The Nuggets averaged 25.0 assists...
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
DALLAS (111) Bullock 1-8 0-0 3, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 3-5 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 8-15 4-5 24, Doncic 16-30 3-5 37, Kleber 1-3 4-4 7, Wood 8-10 4-6 23, Campazzo 1-4 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 17-24 111. NEW ORLEANS (113) Marshall 6-9 3-4 15, Murphy...
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Seattle 5, Buffalo 1
Seattle221—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Oleksiak 1 (Sprong, Gourde), 2:20. 2, Seattle, Geekie 1 (Dunn, Tanev), 5:39. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF (Closing Hand on the Puck), 11:13; Larsson, SEA (Cross Checking), 16:15. Second Period_3, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev), 4:46. 4, Buffalo, Cozens 2 (Dahlin, Hinostroza), 12:25. 5, Seattle, McCann 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky),...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Florida at...
Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings with a three winning streak intact. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall while going 17-8-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last...
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
Carolina 3, Vancouver 2
Vancouver101—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 7 (Burns, Necas), 6:06 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Miller 3 (Pettersson, Horvat), 12:30 (pp). Penalties_Joshua, VAN (Interference), 5:55; Carolina bench, served by Svechnikov (Delay of Game), 11:44. Second Period_None. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:45; Myers, VAN (Hooking), 7:19; Schenn, VAN (Tripping), 11:38. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho...
New Jersey visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action
New Jersey Devils (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-0-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -110, Devils -110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils face off in Eastern Conference play. Detroit had a...
Tuesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
