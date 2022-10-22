Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 30, Williamstown 20
Bluefield 34, Oak Hill 14
Bowerston Conotton Valley, Ohio 44, Madonna 19
Bridgeport, Ohio 66, Paden City 26
Buckhannon-Upshur 48, Grafton 0
Buffalo 56, Ravenswood 20
Chapmanville 49, Logan 7
Clay-Battelle 35, Hancock, Md. 12
East Fairmont 45, Berkeley Springs 0
East Hardy 63, Pendleton County 0
Frankfort 50, Elkins 13
Greenbrier West 50, Sherman 0
Herbert Hoover 55, Mingo Central 3
Huntington 41, Cabell Midland 21
Hurricane 44, Riverside 7
Independence 58, Nicholas County 7
James Monroe 49, Liberty Raleigh 6
Keyser 55, Moorefield 19
Lewis County 35, Philip Barbour 28
Lincoln 55, Liberty Harrison 25
Lincoln County 38, Braxton County 14
Linsly 45, Louisville, Ohio 19
Lisbon Beaver, Ohio 49, Wheeling Central 35
Martinsburg 63, Jefferson 13
Montcalm 12, Meadow Bridge 6, OT
Morgantown 47, John Marshall 7
Mount View 38, Tolsia 14
Parkersburg 44, Capital 14
Parkersburg South 49, Greenbrier East 16
Petersburg 0, Clear Spring, Md. 0
PikeView 60, Wyoming East 32
Princeton 34, Bridgeport 29
Ripley 28, Shady Spring 26
Ritchie County 30, Wirt County 12
Roane County 26, Doddridge County 6
Robert C. Byrd 19, Point Pleasant 16
Scott 49, Poca 28
South Charleston 19, St. Albans 17
St. Marys 34, South Harrison 28
Summers County 27, Pocahontas County 21
Trinity 33, Tygarts Valley 14
Tucker County 30, Gilmer County 0
Tug Valley 49, Westside 14
University 47, Preston 10
Valley Wetzel 34, Hundred 0
Van 60, Beallsville, Ohio 8
Wahama 62, Calhoun County 6
Wayne 46, Sissonville 36
Weir 27, E. Liverpool, Ohio 7
Wheeling Park 56, Brooke 20
Winfield 63, Nitro 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clay County vs. River View, ccd.
Magnolia vs. Tyler Consolidated, ccd.
