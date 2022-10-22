ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 30, Williamstown 20

Bluefield 34, Oak Hill 14

Bowerston Conotton Valley, Ohio 44, Madonna 19

Bridgeport, Ohio 66, Paden City 26

Buckhannon-Upshur 48, Grafton 0

Buffalo 56, Ravenswood 20

Chapmanville 49, Logan 7

Clay-Battelle 35, Hancock, Md. 12

East Fairmont 45, Berkeley Springs 0

East Hardy 63, Pendleton County 0

Frankfort 50, Elkins 13

Greenbrier West 50, Sherman 0

Herbert Hoover 55, Mingo Central 3

Huntington 41, Cabell Midland 21

Hurricane 44, Riverside 7

Independence 58, Nicholas County 7

James Monroe 49, Liberty Raleigh 6

Keyser 55, Moorefield 19

Lewis County 35, Philip Barbour 28

Lincoln 55, Liberty Harrison 25

Lincoln County 38, Braxton County 14

Linsly 45, Louisville, Ohio 19

Lisbon Beaver, Ohio 49, Wheeling Central 35

Martinsburg 63, Jefferson 13

Montcalm 12, Meadow Bridge 6, OT

Morgantown 47, John Marshall 7

Mount View 38, Tolsia 14

Parkersburg 44, Capital 14

Parkersburg South 49, Greenbrier East 16

Petersburg 0, Clear Spring, Md. 0

PikeView 60, Wyoming East 32

Princeton 34, Bridgeport 29

Ripley 28, Shady Spring 26

Ritchie County 30, Wirt County 12

Roane County 26, Doddridge County 6

Robert C. Byrd 19, Point Pleasant 16

Scott 49, Poca 28

South Charleston 19, St. Albans 17

St. Marys 34, South Harrison 28

Summers County 27, Pocahontas County 21

Trinity 33, Tygarts Valley 14

Tucker County 30, Gilmer County 0

Tug Valley 49, Westside 14

University 47, Preston 10

Valley Wetzel 34, Hundred 0

Van 60, Beallsville, Ohio 8

Wahama 62, Calhoun County 6

Wayne 46, Sissonville 36

Weir 27, E. Liverpool, Ohio 7

Wheeling Park 56, Brooke 20

Winfield 63, Nitro 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clay County vs. River View, ccd.

Magnolia vs. Tyler Consolidated, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

VHSL football power point ratings: Week 9

(top eight schools qualify for postseason) (top eight schools qualify for postseason) For a complete look at the top 20 rankings, click here. For a complete look at the weekly ratings, click here.
Metro News

Roundup: Independence rolls again; Tucker County stays perfect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look at the notable results from the ninth week of the high school football season around West Virginia. Morgantown 47, John Marshall 7 — Morgantown (5-3) collected an important victory for their postseason hopes by pulling away from the Monarchs in the second half. Bobby Powell returned a fumble for a touchdown late in the first half to give the Mohigans a 25-7 halftime cushion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Indians Fall in New MetroNews 'AAA' Power Rankings

Following a 34-29 loss to Princeton in its homecoming contest Friday, Bridgeport fell in this week’s MetroNews Power rankings. The rankings are based on the votes of a panel of statewide radio broadcasters and sports writers. Bridgeport, 6-2, comes in at No. 8 in the Class AAA poll. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy