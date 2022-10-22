Friday’s Scores

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look at the notable results from the ninth week of the high school football season around West Virginia. Morgantown 47, John Marshall 7 — Morgantown (5-3) collected an important victory for their postseason hopes by pulling away from the Monarchs in the second half. Bobby Powell returned a fumble for a touchdown late in the first half to give the Mohigans a 25-7 halftime cushion.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO