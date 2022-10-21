‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Tries to Get Rodney Back After Date With Eliza (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
What Kind of Doctor Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Kira Mengistu?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Although Dr. Kira Mengistu was unable to remedy her love life by competing for Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor Season 26, the doctor has decided on a new course of action — Bachelor in Paradise.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
Lace Morris and Grant Kemp’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Engagement to Post-Split Digs
As Lace Morris gears up for her second shot at love in Mexico, Us Weekly is looking back at her ups and downs with ex-fiancé Grant Kemp. Bachelor Nation may remember Lace, who originally appeared on Ben Higgins’ season, and Grant, who competed for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, falling fast on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2016. After getting matching “Grace” tattoos, the pair got engaged during the finale.
Serena Pitt Reveals How She and Joe Amabile Knew They’d Last After ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Plans for 2023 Wedding
Bachelor Nation couples may come and go, but Serena Pitt has always been confident that she and Joe Amabile are going to make it down the aisle — and now she’s ready to officially start wedding planning. “I think we did always know we were gonna get here. I think the most crucial time is […]
Rodney Is in a Love Triangle on 'Bachelor in Paradise’ — Who Does He Pick?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. Fan favorite Rodney Matthews is heading down to the beach, y'all! Rodney was definitely one of our choices for The Bachelor during Michelle's season of The Bachelorette before ABC chose Colto – we mean Clayton, so we are super pumped to see him back on our screens.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Madison LeCroy Claimed on the 'Southern Charm' Reunion that Thomas Ravenel and Olivia Flowers Hooked Up
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion. The eighth season of Southern Charm concluded with a tense party for Craig Conover's pillow business, Sewing Down South (thanks to a lack of a seating chart), but the drama is far from over. Ahead of the...
Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Is Not Happy Craig Conover Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend After Whitney Fling: ‘What the Hell?’
Spilling the beans! Naomie Olindo got real about whether she gave Craig Conover permission to share her current relationship status. The Southern Charm star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, that she was surprised Craig, 33, revealed that she is dating someone new. “I know, what the...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Popculture
'Bachelor in Paradise': Casey Woods Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods revealed on Instagram that his life since leaving the show has not been drama-free. Woods, 37, passed out and collapsed during the Oct. 17 episode. As audiences finally saw his dramatic exit play out, Woods showed a picture of his foot still in a cast. He has not walked in months, the former Bachelorette contestant shared.
Where Does Janelle From ‘Sister Wives’ Live? Here's an Update on the TLC Star
Fans of Sister Wives saw major upheaval in on the TLC show on Sunday, Oct. 2. In Sunday’s episode, Christine Brown returned to Flagstaff, Ariz., to break the news of her and Kody Brown’s breakup to her fellow sister wives. And Janelle Brown faced the prospect of moving out of her rental after the landlord decided to put the house up for sale.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Reveals if He’s Dating Taylor Ann Green From ‘Southern Charm’ – and ‘Bashful’ BravoCon Moment [Exclusive]
Tom Schwartz from 'Vanderpump Rules' recounts that awkward encounter with Taylor Ann Green from 'Southern Charm' at BravoCon – and reveals if romance is in the cards.
Christine Brown Reveals If She Plans To Leave 'Sister Wives' After The Show Is Finished Documenting Kody Split
Could Christine Brown be moving on from Sister Wives? The mom-of-six, 50, revealed her plans for her career in reality television following her split from her husband, Kody, 53.Christine first announced she'd made the decision to leave last November, following more than 25 years of marriage. The fallout from their breakup is currently being explored throughout Season 17 of the hit TLC show. "I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she shared in a recent interview. "It's what our family's...
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And Bitterness
Love, lust, and loss shake up the Los Angeles fashionistas. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 24: Obsession, Love, And BitternessSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 24 – October 28, 2022, promise Thomas Forrester putting Hope Logan Spencer in the hot seat, Taylor Hayes cementing her place in Ridge Forrester’s life, and Steffy Forrester Finnegan sensing something is way, way off.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Warns Fans to ‘Tread Carefully’ With Scandalous Cast Member Rumor
Reality Steve says fans should expect a major scandal to break regarding a 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 contestant. Here's what's going on.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An OG Couple Crumbles as One Woman Secretly Leaves the Beach
Bachelor in Paradise isn't for the faint of heart. On Tuesday's episode of the ABC series, the first rose ceremony saw three women leave, a trio of new arrivals sent the beach into chaos, and a day-one couple crumbled under the pressure. Leading up to the rose ceremony, Jacob had...
Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby
If you’ve been watching Bachelor in Paradise, you’re well aware that one of the couples on the beach since day one, Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson, split up because Michael felt there was “something missing” in their relationship. Apparently it was a very convenient development for BIP, as production had RN Danielle Maltby waiting in […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby appeared first on Reality Tea.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: 'Parents'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are excited for their next chapter. The pregnant Flight Attendant actress shared new photos of her baby bump on her Instagram Story on Thursday, days after revealing she's expecting a daughter with her Ozark actor beau. In the first photo, the couple poses together with...
Tom Schwartz Recalls ‘Wallowing’ in His ‘Little Bachelor Pad’ After Katie Maloney Split: How He’s Doing 7 Months After Breakup
Taking the good with the bad. Tom Schwartz got real about his darkest times following Katie Maloney split — and where he stands now. “In this moment right now? I feel fantastic,” the 39-year-old Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, while attending BravoCon 2022. “But, you know, coming out of [the breakup], I was a hot mess. I really was.”
