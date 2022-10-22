Whitehouse climbs to 7-1 on the season after 37-14 win over Mount Pleasant

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Whitehouse Wildcats are now 7-1 on the season and 3-1 in district play after getting a home win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers on Friday night.

The final score was: Mount Pleasant 14 at Whitehouse 37.

Next week, Whitehouse will head to Texas High, while Mount Pleasant will host Pine Tree.

