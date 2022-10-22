Read full article on original website
Chimney fire grows to deadly house fire in U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a chimney fire spread into a home in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend, officials said. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched Friday, Oct. 21, to a possible chimney fire at 511 West Magnetic Street, WLUC reports. Upon arrival, firefighters found the situation had escalated to a structure fire on the first floor of a two-story house.
wnmufm.org
Negaunee woman who crashes car at mall later dies of medical condition
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— A woman has died of a medical condition after she crashed her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot in Marquette Township Monday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 6:45 p.m. after a 37-year-old Negaunee woman crashed onto a curb due to a suspected medical emergency. She was taken to UPHS-Marquette, where she later succumbed to the condition.
wnmufm.org
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 24-foot sailboat from choppy Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – A U.S. Coast Guard crew in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula rescued a wayward sailboat from Lake Superior. The rescue of the 24-foot sailboat occurred on Monday morning near Marquette. Crews from USCG Station Marquette responded to an area just off Cinder Pond Marina to find the...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
radioresultsnetwork.com
WLUC
UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate three years ago is underway. The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former...
WLUC
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
WLUC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Wells Lioness Donates To Escanaba After-School Program
The Wells Lioness has donated to the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center After School Program. The After School Program started back up on October 3, 2022, since being shut down due to Covid and lack of staff since March 2020. Recreation Director Kim Peterson stated, “The After School Program has been running for a couple of weeks and there are currently 87 students registered. Students in 4th to 12th grades can come and utilize the facility from Monday to Friday 2:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Community Foundation Doles Out $99K In Grants
The Paul F. Blewett Legacy Funds were established at the Community Foundation of Marquette County in 2010 to provide support to multiple local and regional organizations that Paul Blewett, an educator, cared most about. This year, more than $99,000 was distributed from the fund. Following the wishes of the donor,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
