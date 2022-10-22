Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.
FAITH: Why are so many young people leaving the church?
It breaks my heart to see large number of parents, grandparents in my congregation whose children are not serving the Lord and have abandoned faithEvery month or so, I see a new article talking about and warning us all that millennials and Gen Z are leaving the church at an alarming rate. By all accounts, this appears to be a national trend that is not reversing, meaning those same young people are not coming back to church as adults and are abandoning Christianity altogether. I can remember reading an article about 20 years ago, not long after 9/11, that...
Opinion: All White Christians Should Be Judged Together As a Group
To have a productive, non-divided society, I believe we must evaluate every entity that influences our community. There can be no groups that are “above criticism” because nefarious entities will use the cover of those groups for malicious purposes.
Christians Are Divided About Whether or Not to Celebrate Halloween
October 31 is fast approaching, but some Christians won’t be celebrating Halloween. “I want to believe that all Christians are aware that Halloween celebration is demonic, and we don’t take part in it,” one Twitter user wrote on Saturday, Oct. 22. “It’s more than [costumes] and candy. It’s celebration of the dead.”
Americans are losing their faith in religion.
Mostly Empty Church(Shutterstock) Your grandparents and probably even your parents were people of faith. In the early 1990s, roughly 90% of Americans said they were Christians. As little as 12 years ago, 77% 0f American adults described themselves as Christian. In 2019, just three years ago, 65% were holding on to their faith and Christian identity.
Opinion: White Christianity Is One of the Main Drivers of American Racism
I receive a lot of hostility from white Christians. This comes in the form of aggression in everyday life and in threatening language in comments on my articles. I only have one thing to say to white Christians: you should be ashamed of yourself.
Opinion: White Christians Want to Crucify Me, But They Know Not What They Do
The singular purpose of everything I write is to work towards a society that places greater importance on kindness and tolerance. Unfortunately, we don’t get there by telling people that everything they’re doing is “perfect” or that they are not without flaws.
For some Christians, ‘rapture anxiety’ can take a lifetime to heal
Thirteen-year-old April Ajoy had a sense something wasn’t right. It was quiet in her Dallas house. Too quiet. Her brothers were gone. Her parents were gone. On her parents’ bed, a pile of her mother’s clothes signaled something terrifying. Ajoy’s mind began churning, trying to remember, trying...
Opinion: The Christian Community Isn’t Oppressed, They Are the Oppressors
We need to be clear about the fact that the Christian community is the dominant religious community in the United States. They have been for a long time. Their influence extends to every branch of our state and local governments.
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.
Welcoming Church(public use photo) Leaders of some churches are now recognizing that the LGBT community has every right to worship and expect God’s love and grace right along beside everyone else. Wikipedia lists approximately 44 denominations that accept LGBT members with no qualms, among them are Catholics, Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians, Mennonites, Lutheran and Anglican. You might be surprised that the world of the Bible is not a straight, two-gendered world. Before you start screaming at me and maybe give yourself an aneurysm, have you actually read the Bible?
Darby Borough Names Street for Ethel Smiley, a Voice for Civil Rights
Darby Borough’s leading voice on civil rights, Ethel Smiley, will be honored today by having a street named after her, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Ethel Glenn Smiley will be recognized in a street naming ceremony 2 PM today at the corner of Wymcombe Avenue and Mulberry Street, near where she lived.
He Blessed LGBTQ People at a Festival. Now He’s No Longer a Pastor.
A South Korean church has upheld its decision to punish a pastor for blessing a crowd at an LGBTQ festival. Methodist pastor Lee Dong-hwan angered his church in 2019 when he got atop a podium during the Incheon Queer Culture Festival in Seoul to offer a prayer for the attendees. He donned a white robe and rainbow stole as he threw flower petals onto the crowd, whom he described as his friends just as “Jesus was friends with people who were abandoned by society.”
