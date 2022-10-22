Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Dr. Randy Wykoff inducted into Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a ceremony held at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University. With a mission to honor those who...
Jonesborough, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kingsport Times-News
From Tidewater to SWVA, Potter having a ‘great’ time expanding entertainment business
NORTON — Ten years ago, Jahmal Potter came from the Tidewater area of Virginia to become a UVA Wise student and football player. A decade later, Potter is a children’s book author and a fixture at many public events with his DJ and event business, and that business has taken an unexpected and expansive turn.
Kingsport Times-News
Kenny Martin
CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
Johnson City Press
East High biology teacher, coach latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family.
Kingsport Times-News
Judah & the Lion to play at the ETSU Martin Center this December
Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X. In June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival”, a collection of songs that speaks...
Kingsport Times-News
Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning
Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket. The Trailblazers again showed they can thrive in terms of...
Kingsport Times-News
Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center
Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs trying to stay motivated as season winds down
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles is disappointed in the results of his first season, but he's working to keep his team motivated. The Bucs visit Wofford on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a game between struggling Southern Conference teams.
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning conductor leading Department of Music
East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year. Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone controls Musket Bowl, beats Crockett
JONESBOROUGH — Daniel Boone got a tight grip on that coveted musket just 13 seconds into the game and never let go. On the Trailblazers’ first play from scrimmage, Landon Kirkpatrick took a swing pass from Luke Jenkins and weaved his way 55 yards through the David Crockett defense to paydirt. Boone never looked back in a 35-7 victory over its archrival Friday night in the 52nd Musket Bowl.
Grandfather dies in skydiving accident at Tennessee football game
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
wcyb.com
Crisis debriefing teams will be in place at David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to officials from Frontier Health, crisis debriefing teams will be going out to both David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools, Monday. Licensed Therapists will be available at both schools to speak with students who may have been affected by what they witnessed...
Kingsport Times-News
Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'
KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
wvlt.tv
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
Kenny Chesney’s Alma Mater Awards Him An Honorary Doctorate: ‘Felt So Great to Be Back’
Kenny Chesney can now add the title of "Doctor" -- well, "Honorary Doctor," at least -- to his resume. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from his alma mater, East Tennessee State University, in a special ceremony on Friday night (Oct. 21). Chesney was there in person...
