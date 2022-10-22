ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

High School Football PRO

Jonesborough, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Daniel Boone High School football team will have a game with David Crockett High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenny Martin

CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Judah & the Lion to play at the ETSU Martin Center this December

Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X. In June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival”, a collection of songs that speaks...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning

Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket. The Trailblazers again showed they can thrive in terms of...
BOONE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center

Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs trying to stay motivated as season winds down

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles is disappointed in the results of his first season, but he's working to keep his team motivated. The Bucs visit Wofford on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a game between struggling Southern Conference teams.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Award-winning conductor leading Department of Music

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year. Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
Kingsport Times-News

Boone controls Musket Bowl, beats Crockett

JONESBOROUGH — Daniel Boone got a tight grip on that coveted musket just 13 seconds into the game and never let go. On the Trailblazers’ first play from scrimmage, Landon Kirkpatrick took a swing pass from Luke Jenkins and weaved his way 55 yards through the David Crockett defense to paydirt. Boone never looked back in a 35-7 victory over its archrival Friday night in the 52nd Musket Bowl.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
AL.com

Grandfather dies in skydiving accident at Tennessee football game

A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'

KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

