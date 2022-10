Savannah Savages’ team captains walk onto the field prior to their matchup against St. Pius X on Friday. Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

It’s been 11 years, or 4,018 days, since the Savannah Savages won or shared a MEC Conference championship. As the final regular season matchup rolled around, the St. Pius X Warriors were looking to spoil the Savages’ dreams.

“They had a chance to do something special here that hasn’t been done in over a decade,” head coach Anthony Hays said. “And I think they wanted to be the group that did it”