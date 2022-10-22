Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
KBTX.com
Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
KBTX.com
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game. Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games....
KBTX.com
Fernández García-Poggio Wins Stroke Play Championship; Aggies Earn Top Seed at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the individual stroke play title at the East Lake Cup by two strokes on Monday, securing the No. 1 seed for the Aggies heading into match play at the East Lake Golf Club. “Blanca picked up...
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
KBTX.com
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday. Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting...
KBTX.com
Aggies return to Kyle Field riding first three game losing streak since 2014
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggie football team was hoping to start the second half of their season with their ninth straight win over South Carolina in the series. Instead they got off to a brutal start at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday night and suffered a 30-24 loss. Two...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Texas Tech
The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday evening against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
fox7austin.com
Severe storm damage in Williamson County
There were reports of a possible tornado that touched down in the Jarrell area. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has a look.
KBTX.com
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.
A Knee-Slapping Mistake: Wild Fumble Leads to Impending Loss for Texas A&M (VIDEO)
It's safe to say the 2022 season has not gone the way that the once highly-ranked Texas A&M Aggies and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher had planned. After shutting out Sam Houston University to start the season, they were upset by Appalachian State at home. Then, after winning two close games,...
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
KBTX.com
Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
