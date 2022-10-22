ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game. Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
ROBINSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
JARRELL, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy