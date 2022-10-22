BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO