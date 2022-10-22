ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toni Braxton Covers Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” And The Internet Is In A Frenzy

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


The Internet was sent into a frenzy today when the legendary Toni Braxton took to social media to share a video of her covering Beyoncé’s hit song, “Cuff It”, from her latest Rennaisance album.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary singer was shown recording herself in a selfie style mirror video where she gave Bey’s single a whole new tune with her sultry voice. The beauty donned a black hoodie and matching back baseball cap where she sang in the mirror as she brushed her long, black locs.

“Getting dressed and ready for the weekend… tryin’ to cuff it up @beyonce” Ms Braxton captioned the short Instagram video which she shared with her millions of followers. Check it out below.
“You betta’ sing baby! Look at God ” Toni’s proud mama Miss Evelyn commented underneath the video while another wrote, “Collaboration we didn’t know we needed!!!!!!!” and another commented with, “Can we get a remix please ”

Now we know that Bey’s version of “Cuff It” is always our favorite, we can’t help but to be obsessed with Toni’s version and wouldn’t mind seeing these two divas on a track together. Wouldn’t you agree?

