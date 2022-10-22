ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Trio of Aggie offensive lineman out for the season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that three offensive linemen, Bryce Foster, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, and Aki Ogunbiyi would all be sidelined due to injury for the remainder of the season. Foster was dealing with illness earlier in the season but started at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cw39.com

Connley 5 TDs lift Prairie View A&M past Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Prairie View A&M to a 54-21 victory over winless Lamar on Saturday. Jaden Stewart rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries and Ahmad Antoine had 100 on seven with a score for the Panthers (4-3, 3-1 Southland Conference), who piled up 301 yards on the ground.
BEAUMONT, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Florida Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 3-2, including wins in the last two matchups. The Aggies last hosted Florida in 2020, coming away with a 41-38 victory after Seth Small made a 26-yard field goal as time expired.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Park Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel on Monday. Park has led the Aggies to the No. 3 spot in the Golfstat.com team rankings and paces the team with a 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native began the year with a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup and followed it with a tied-for-fifth performance at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, which the Maroon & White won on its home course.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
ATLANTA, GA
KBTX.com

The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M University recognized for student veterans success second year in a row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University was recognized Monday morning for its efforts in supporting student veteran success in higher education. The university was presented the Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) Gold Award by the National President & CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon. This is the second year in a row that the university has received this recognition. The ceremony also took place during the 14th Annual Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Students Symposium.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fall in love with Liverpool Los Angeles at Witt’s End

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If the outfits in your closet just aren’t cutting it and you want to shop local, stop and shop the newest collection at Witt’s End in College Station. Liverpool Los Angeles, a brand boutique owner Karen Witt says is mainly known for its jeans,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
JARRELL, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy