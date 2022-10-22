Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
KBTX.com
Trio of Aggie offensive lineman out for the season
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that three offensive linemen, Bryce Foster, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, and Aki Ogunbiyi would all be sidelined due to injury for the remainder of the season. Foster was dealing with illness earlier in the season but started at...
REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.
cw39.com
Connley 5 TDs lift Prairie View A&M past Lamar
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Prairie View A&M to a 54-21 victory over winless Lamar on Saturday. Jaden Stewart rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries and Ahmad Antoine had 100 on seven with a score for the Panthers (4-3, 3-1 Southland Conference), who piled up 301 yards on the ground.
KBTX.com
Aggies return to Kyle Field riding first three game losing streak since 2014
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggie football team was hoping to start the second half of their season with their ninth straight win over South Carolina in the series. Instead they got off to a brutal start at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday night and suffered a 30-24 loss. Two...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Shutout Opponents on the Final Day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The final day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational saw the Aggie women’s tennis team win all eight matches of singles play against Arkansas and Utah at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday. Starting the show against the Razorbacks, No. 58 Mary Stoiana defeated Indianna...
KBTX.com
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday. Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Florida Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 3-2, including wins in the last two matchups. The Aggies last hosted Florida in 2020, coming away with a 41-38 victory after Seth Small made a 26-yard field goal as time expired.
A Knee-Slapping Mistake: Wild Fumble Leads to Impending Loss for Texas A&M (VIDEO)
It's safe to say the 2022 season has not gone the way that the once highly-ranked Texas A&M Aggies and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher had planned. After shutting out Sam Houston University to start the season, they were upset by Appalachian State at home. Then, after winning two close games,...
KBTX.com
Park Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel on Monday. Park has led the Aggies to the No. 3 spot in the Golfstat.com team rankings and paces the team with a 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native began the year with a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup and followed it with a tied-for-fifth performance at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, which the Maroon & White won on its home course.
Is Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Seeing Things Clearly?
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher says the Aggies are 'right there,' but where exactly is that?
KBTX.com
No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
KBTX.com
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
KBTX.com
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University recognized for student veterans success second year in a row
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University was recognized Monday morning for its efforts in supporting student veteran success in higher education. The university was presented the Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) Gold Award by the National President & CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon. This is the second year in a row that the university has received this recognition. The ceremony also took place during the 14th Annual Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Students Symposium.
KBTX.com
Fall in love with Liverpool Los Angeles at Witt’s End
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If the outfits in your closet just aren’t cutting it and you want to shop local, stop and shop the newest collection at Witt’s End in College Station. Liverpool Los Angeles, a brand boutique owner Karen Witt says is mainly known for its jeans,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
KBTX.com
BCS Chamber Candidate Forum to feature Brazos County, College Station races
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted its final candidate forum Tuesday night. The panel discussion gave community members the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the upcoming election. The event was free and open to the public and was held at the Brazos Center.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station student takes first place at Texas Junior Academy of Sciences
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School senior Kyler Larsen placed first in the Medicine and Health/Behavioral and Social Sciences category and the Natural Science Division of the Texas Junior Academy of Sciences at Texas A&M University. After taking first place, he earned an invitation to present at...
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
