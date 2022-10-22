Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball holds Media Day
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball held a Media Day on Tuesday in preparation for Buzz Williams’ fourth season with the Aggies. Over seven months later, fans will finally be able to get to Reed Arena again and watch the Aggie basketball team a week from Friday when they play their first exhibition match. The Aggies are coming off an NIT Final run last year, so they’re excited to get back on the court.
KBTX.com
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game. Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games....
KBTX.com
College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Shutout Opponents on the Final Day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The final day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational saw the Aggie women’s tennis team win all eight matches of singles play against Arkansas and Utah at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday. Starting the show against the Razorbacks, No. 58 Mary Stoiana defeated Indianna...
KBTX.com
Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan named the TicketSmarter WAC Football Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week
ARLINGTON, Texas – Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson, Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan have been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Football Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, for the game week ending on Saturday, Oct. 22. Gipson, a senior wide...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Florida Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 3-2, including wins in the last two matchups. The Aggies last hosted Florida in 2020, coming away with a 41-38 victory after Seth Small made a 26-yard field goal as time expired.
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Drops Sunday Match Versus No. 16 Kentucky
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped Sunday match against No. 16 Kentucky (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) at Reed Arena. Elena Karakasi was at the forefront for the Maroon & White (11-10, 3-7 SEC) as she registered her 30th career double-double with 35 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Meuth led A&M in kills with 13, while adding 13 digs. Logan Lednicky had another strong day as she registered her fifth career double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Lauren Hogan and Molly Brown were the defensive standouts for the Aggies, Hogan registered a season-high 24 digs, while Brown had a career-high nine blocks.
KBTX.com
Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.
KBTX.com
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday. Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting...
KBTX.com
Fernández García-Poggio Wins Stroke Play Championship; Aggies Earn Top Seed at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the individual stroke play title at the East Lake Cup by two strokes on Monday, securing the No. 1 seed for the Aggies heading into match play at the East Lake Golf Club. “Blanca picked up...
KBTX.com
Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
KBTX.com
Aggies return to Kyle Field riding first three game losing streak since 2014
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggie football team was hoping to start the second half of their season with their ninth straight win over South Carolina in the series. Instead they got off to a brutal start at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday night and suffered a 30-24 loss. Two...
KBTX.com
No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope
The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
KBTX.com
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
