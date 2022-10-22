ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Novosad, Baylor pledge and nation's No. 9 quarterback, throws beautiful touchdown strike

Dripping Springs High School (Texas) star Austin Novosad is already an in-state hero to many Baylor Bears fans.

Despite strong pushes from Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M in the spring and summer, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal-caller elected to sick with his original commitment and is headed to Baylor.

Now, the nation's No. 9 quarterback is spending the fall showing Baylor fans what's in their future.

On Friday night, Novosad delivered an impressive deep strike that showed off his arm strength and touch.

Check it out:

Baylor's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 21 nationally and is led by Novosad and Lamar High School offensive lineman Isaiah Robinson, the highest-rated offensive line pledge in program history .

Junior season highlights

