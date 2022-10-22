ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

UH Mānoa celebrates largest freshmen class and highest graduation rate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is proud to announce it had a record breaking freshmen class this year. There are currently 3,106 freshman which is a 5.7% increase from the record set last year. There were also enrollment increases among native Hawaiian students, Filipino students, and students from Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Viruses Could Strain Hawaii Hospitals This Winter

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Flu cases are higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to soar in the coming weeks. Other viruses like R.S.V could collide with an expected winter rise in Covid infections. Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, Clinical Associate Prof of Medicine at the John A. Burns...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
hawaiipublicradio.org

UH welcomes new research vessel for marine studies and outreach education

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) is preparing to welcome a new multipurpose research vessel. Once complete, Imua will be able to conduct a wide range of research projects — from seafloor mapping to deploying equipment like buoys. The vessel...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding

Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

UH hosts 1st Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships

The first-ever Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships was held on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus, October 20–23. The event, one of Oʻahu’s largest pickleball tournaments to date, garnered more than 300 participants from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island where people of all ages and all skill levels came together and competed in a fun-filled environment.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa programs rank among world’s best by U.S. News and World Report

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa earned international recognition for academic and research excellence overall and in multiple subject areas, including a top 60 showing worldwide in meteorology, atmospheric sciences and geosciences, according to the 2022–23 Best Global Universities Rankings released on October 25 by U.S. News and World Report.
helihub.com

Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield

Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Between calls for tougher treatment of criminals and movements for bail and prison reform, Oahu Community Correctional Center remains in limbo. Ambitious plans for replacement with a new facility in Halawa are on hold ― and OCCC officials are struggling with safety, staffing and maintenance issues.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Rainbow Wahine volleyball claims 1st place in Big West

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team claimed first place alone atop the Big West Conference Standings after a four-set victory over UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-22. The Rainbow Wahine were tied with UCSB and Cal Poly going into the match on October 22, however, UH’s win and Cal Poly’s loss to UC Irvine vaulted the ‘Bows into the top spot with 10 matches remaining in the regular season.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy