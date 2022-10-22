Read full article on original website
KITV.com
UH Mānoa celebrates largest freshmen class and highest graduation rate
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is proud to announce it had a record breaking freshmen class this year. There are currently 3,106 freshman which is a 5.7% increase from the record set last year. There were also enrollment increases among native Hawaiian students, Filipino students, and students from Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
hawaiinewsnow.com
World's smartest minds gather in Honolulu for this week's Applied Superconductivity Conference
Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedian and actor known for "Will and Grace," has died at 67. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 24, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Pedestrian safety improvements at two busy Waikiki intersections. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The state begins new pilot project...
KITV.com
KITV.com
Hawaii public safety officials highlight overcrowding, staffing shortages during a tour of OCCC
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) opened Hawaii’s largest jail to the media for a tour. The Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, was built in 1975, and the jail is outdated, cramped, and shows its age.
KITV.com
Viruses Could Strain Hawaii Hospitals This Winter
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Flu cases are higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to soar in the coming weeks. Other viruses like R.S.V could collide with an expected winter rise in Covid infections. Dr. Philip Verhoef, MD, Clinical Associate Prof of Medicine at the John A. Burns...
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 21 — Mike Gabbard
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Mike Gabbard, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 21, which includes Fernandez Village,...
KITV.com
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
hawaiipublicradio.org
UH welcomes new research vessel for marine studies and outreach education
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) is preparing to welcome a new multipurpose research vessel. Once complete, Imua will be able to conduct a wide range of research projects — from seafloor mapping to deploying equipment like buoys. The vessel...
KITV.com
Hawaii Pacific Health hosting 2023 Great Aloha Run; Registration discount before October 31
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Registration is now open for the Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run, happening February 20, 2023. Sign ups before October 31, 2022 receive a special discount and In-Training T-shirt. Click the link here.
KITV.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars in connection with their Hawaii shipbuilding company called Semisub Inc. The U.S. Department of Justice said 69-year-old Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, and 59-year-old Jamey Denise Jackson, currently...
the university of hawai'i system
UH hosts 1st Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships
The first-ever Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships was held on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus, October 20–23. The event, one of Oʻahu’s largest pickleball tournaments to date, garnered more than 300 participants from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island where people of all ages and all skill levels came together and competed in a fun-filled environment.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa programs rank among world’s best by U.S. News and World Report
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa earned international recognition for academic and research excellence overall and in multiple subject areas, including a top 60 showing worldwide in meteorology, atmospheric sciences and geosciences, according to the 2022–23 Best Global Universities Rankings released on October 25 by U.S. News and World Report.
helihub.com
Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield
Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
hawaiinewsnow.com
OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Between calls for tougher treatment of criminals and movements for bail and prison reform, Oahu Community Correctional Center remains in limbo. Ambitious plans for replacement with a new facility in Halawa are on hold ― and OCCC officials are struggling with safety, staffing and maintenance issues.
KITV.com
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Wahine volleyball claims 1st place in Big West
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team claimed first place alone atop the Big West Conference Standings after a four-set victory over UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-22. The Rainbow Wahine were tied with UCSB and Cal Poly going into the match on October 22, however, UH’s win and Cal Poly’s loss to UC Irvine vaulted the ‘Bows into the top spot with 10 matches remaining in the regular season.
Expect increase in air traffic noise: Marine Corps Base Hawai’i
Honolulu residents along the H-1 and H-2 will notice an increase in air traffic noise as the MV-22 Osprey return from deployment in Australia.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
