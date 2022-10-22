Read full article on original website
Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Axtell volleyball serves up sweet victory in sweep over Elm Creek
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - Axtell volleyball took to the hardwood to go up against Elm Creek in the D1-9 sub district semifinals. In the end, it’s the Wildcats who grab hold of the 3-0 sweep over Elm Creek to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
Northwest volleyball advances to subdistrict B-7 final in sweep of Lexington
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest hosted fourth-ranked Lexington in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Vikings swept the Minutemaids to advance to the championship match Wednesday. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps subdistrict D1-8 title over Silver Lake
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 St. Cecilia hosted second-seed Silver Lake in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-8 tournament Tuesday. The Hawkettes won 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Adams Central football claims top spot in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to breakdown the top plays of the last seven days. 5. Hastings volleyball’s Kori Curtis makes massive kill. 4. Kearney volleyball’s Addison Helbrecht makes emphatic block. 3. EMF’s football’s Brekkan Schluter with the 61 yard run to the endzone....
Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital
(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
Wild and windy weather this evening followed by a quieter, cooler day Monday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mother Nature is getting in on the spirit of October with more tricks than treats today as we have seen fires, dust storms, high winds, record temperatures and even a little severe weather already this evening. Things have been wild and windy this afternoon with a strengthening storm system to the north of us swinging a dry line and cold front through the region. Winds will continue to be sustained between 20 to 30 mph up until midnight with gusts to 45 mph at times. There is a risk of severe weather along and east of highway 281 as the dry line and cold front push east this evening. Right now it looks as if the best chance will be further east toward Lincoln-Omaha and Beatrice-Falls City areas. In those area, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph will be the biggest threat. Some isolated large hail to quarter size will also be possible. Can’t rule out a tornado as well with plenty of wind shear present in the lower and mid levels of the atmosphere.
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
Extradition hearing set in Hall County Court for 17-year-old Texas homicide suspect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — A Texas teen will appear in Hall County Court on Friday on a felony fugitive from justice charge. The preliminary hearing regarding extradition is set for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. He was arrested after the body of his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, was found in...
Patrol cites 1 business in Chase County during alcohol inspections
During the evening hours of Friday, October 21, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Chase and Perkins Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
Aluminum shortage causing license plate complications
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - State Senators Steve Halloran and Curt Friesen briefed the Hall County Board of Commissioners on the current aluminum shortage on Tuesday morning. The shortage is due to supply chain issues traced back to the pandemic, and are leading to some complications when it comes to the new license plates.
Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala
OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
Hall County Voter’s Guide: Read about Grand Island mayor, city council candidates
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and early voting is underway. View the links below to review a sample ballot and your polling location. Hall County Leadership Unlimited Inc. conducted a candidate survey to highlight local leaders running for office. All Hall County candidates appearing on the ballot, with at least one challenger, received the survey to complete.
Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary
KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
