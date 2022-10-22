ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdrege, NE

KSNB Local4

Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central football claims top spot in Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to breakdown the top plays of the last seven days. 5. Hastings volleyball’s Kori Curtis makes massive kill. 4. Kearney volleyball’s Addison Helbrecht makes emphatic block. 3. EMF’s football’s Brekkan Schluter with the 61 yard run to the endzone....
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital

(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KSNB Local4

Wild and windy weather this evening followed by a quieter, cooler day Monday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mother Nature is getting in on the spirit of October with more tricks than treats today as we have seen fires, dust storms, high winds, record temperatures and even a little severe weather already this evening. Things have been wild and windy this afternoon with a strengthening storm system to the north of us swinging a dry line and cold front through the region. Winds will continue to be sustained between 20 to 30 mph up until midnight with gusts to 45 mph at times. There is a risk of severe weather along and east of highway 281 as the dry line and cold front push east this evening. Right now it looks as if the best chance will be further east toward Lincoln-Omaha and Beatrice-Falls City areas. In those area, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph will be the biggest threat. Some isolated large hail to quarter size will also be possible. Can’t rule out a tornado as well with plenty of wind shear present in the lower and mid levels of the atmosphere.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Aluminum shortage causing license plate complications

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - State Senators Steve Halloran and Curt Friesen briefed the Hall County Board of Commissioners on the current aluminum shortage on Tuesday morning. The shortage is due to supply chain issues traced back to the pandemic, and are leading to some complications when it comes to the new license plates.
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala

OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
OGALLALA, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County Voter’s Guide: Read about Grand Island mayor, city council candidates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and early voting is underway. View the links below to review a sample ballot and your polling location. Hall County Leadership Unlimited Inc. conducted a candidate survey to highlight local leaders running for office. All Hall County candidates appearing on the ballot, with at least one challenger, received the survey to complete.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary

KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
KEARNEY, NE

