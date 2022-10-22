Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Thayer Central volleyball upsets Sutton to claim subdistrict C2-8 title
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Sutton volleyball hosted second-seed Thayer Central in the championship match of the subdistrict C2-8 tournament Tuesday. The Titans beat the Fillies 3-2 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Axtell volleyball sweeps Loomis to win subdistrict D1-9 title
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Axtell hosted third-ranked Loomis in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Wildcats beat the Wolves in a 3-0 sweep to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps Kenesaw in subdistrict semifinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia volleyball took to the court against Kenesaw in the D1-8 sub district semi finals. In the end, the Hawkettes advance on after grabbing hold of a 3-0 sweep over the Blue Devils. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps subdistrict D1-8 title over Silver Lake
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 St. Cecilia hosted second-seed Silver Lake in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-8 tournament Tuesday. The Hawkettes won 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Sand Hills Express
Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24
Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
KSNB Local4
Saturday Match vs. Maryland moved to 7:30 p.m. start time
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska volleyball’s match this Saturday, Oct. 29 against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start but has been pushed back to a 7:30 p.m....
KSNB Local4
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back atop the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers returned to the #1 spot following dominating wins over 12th-ranked Purdue and Illinois. Nebraska has an 18-1 overall record and is riding an 11-match winning streak. The Huskers were ranked third over the...
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
klkntv.com
Huskers, Illinois football game set to air on Channel 8 this Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska football game against No. 17 Illinois will air on ABC and Channel 8 on Saturday, according to the Huskers’ website. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Huskers (3-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week and a loss...
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chart
Chris Hickman on the fieldJohn S. Peterson/Hail Varsity. Nebraska football released a depth chart on Monday for their upcoming game against Illinois on Saturday. A notable absence on the depth chart was tight end Chris Hickman as noted in a report from Michael Bruntz of Husker247.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph confirms season-ending injury to key Nebraska LB
Mickey Joseph confirmed the news Nebraska was fearful of during his Tuesday press conference. Star linebacker Nick Henrich is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury. Henrich had 8 tackles and a TFL in the loss to Purdue and will be out for the final 5 games.
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
Daily Nebraskan
Volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
After a hefty 16 events last week, this week was relatively lighter for Husker athletics with only 10. This week’s winner continued her stellar season, improving her game even more compared to last week. Her most recent two outings culminated in the best week of her career thus far.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?
Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
mountonline.org
Huskers Attempt to Flush Away Their Past
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been nothing more than a complete and utter disappointment. The Blackshirts have a putrid 1-3 record through the first 4 weeks of the college football season. Scott Frost, the now former head coach, has already been fired, along with defensive coordinator Erik Shanander. Nebraska...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 25th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
