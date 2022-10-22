Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Greater Atlanta Christian reaches Class AAAAA volleyball semifinals
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s volleyball team defeated Statesboro 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11 Tuesday in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals. The Spartans, last year’s Class AAA state champions, will play at McIntosh in Saturday’s Final Four.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett volleyball sweeps Harrison, to face Buford in Class AAAAAAA Final Four
SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen. With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
gwinnettprepsports.com
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins twice on Senior Night
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday. The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: North Gwinnett vs. Harrison Volleyball, Class AAAAAAA Quarterfinals
Scenes from Buford vs. Lambert volleyball in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals on Oct. 25, 2022. (Photos: Jamie Spaar)
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brookwood, Wesleyan come up short in state quarterfinals
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood lost 3-0 to visiting Lambert in Tuesday’s Class AAAAAAA state volleyball quarterfinals. Lambert posted a 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 victory to reach the Final Four.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross' Catie Choate after more records in final high school season
Catie Choate’s assault on the Norcross High School swimming record board is expected to continue this season in just about every event. Most of the records on the board are already hers, and she has a chance to topple at least one more record she doesn’t currently own. One record, the 100 breaststroke, is pretty safe, though.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett races to Region 7-AAAAAAA cross country crowns
CONYERS — North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen and Tori Meyer ran away from the field for the individual titles Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a sweep of the team titles in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships. Hermansen, a freshman, was 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up in winning...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Bri Johnson commits to Delaware State
North Gwinnett junior Bri Johnson committed recently to the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse program. Johnson is a defensive midfielder for the Bulldogs.
