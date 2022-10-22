Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps subdistrict D1-8 title over Silver Lake
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 St. Cecilia hosted second-seed Silver Lake in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-8 tournament Tuesday. The Hawkettes won 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football claims top spot in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to breakdown the top plays of the last seven days. 5. Hastings volleyball’s Kori Curtis makes massive kill. 4. Kearney volleyball’s Addison Helbrecht makes emphatic block. 3. EMF’s football’s Brekkan Schluter with the 61 yard run to the endzone....
KSNB Local4
Silver Lake volleyball knocks off Red Cloud in 3-0 sweep
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Silver Lake volleyball took to the hardwood against Red Cloud on Monday in the D1-8 sub district tournament. In the end, Silver Lake takes the dub in a three set to none sweep to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
Sand Hills Express
Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24
Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
KSNB Local4
Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
NebraskaTV
Kearney High hosts NSBA State Marching Band Competition
The 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition happened Saturday in Kearney. 28 bands participated from the western half of Nebraska. Kearney has been chosen for its 5th year in a row to host the competition. “Which brings in we estimate about 6,500 spectators to see,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lifelong Loper fan Riley Cope leaving her own mark on UNK
KEARNEY – Technically, Riley Cope no longer attends the University of Nebraska at Kearney. But she’s still a Loper. You’ll see her at many of this week’s homecoming events, from the opening pep rally on Monday evening through Saturday’s parade and home football game. It’s her favorite time of year on campus.
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
KSNB Local4
Fast-moving fire burns over 10,000 acres in Nuckolls County
Leslie Means, founder of popular Her View from Home website coming out with new book in April. It was an emotional day for the city of Superior, and the remembrance all culminated around a brand-new water feature in Lincoln Park.
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
LINCOLN — Five Nebraska towns, including two with only 100 or so residents apiece, have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors. The funds announced by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development come...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Since 1933, the ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’ has been serving up coney dogs and more in downtown Grand Island. Started by George Katrouzos’s grandfather, the business has been passed down through the years, and now it’s George’s turn to run the show.
KSNB Local4
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced that the wildfires that worked their way into southern Lancaster County are currently under control and not spreading as of 8 p.m. on Sunday. First responders are still working on hot spots and making sure buildings are put out. They say they will continue to work through the night and are asking those that evacuated from fire zones not to return home yet. All others are asked to avoid the area.
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KSNB Local4
Hall County Voter’s Guide: Read about Grand Island mayor, city council candidates
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and early voting is underway. View the links below to review a sample ballot and your polling location. Hall County Leadership Unlimited Inc. conducted a candidate survey to highlight local leaders running for office. All Hall County candidates appearing on the ballot, with at least one challenger, received the survey to complete.
KSNB Local4
Several agencies fighting fire in Nuckolls County
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Several fire departments from around central Nebraska are currently working on a fire that sparked east of Bostwick. According to Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nicholas Elledge, there are around 14 departments fighting. The head fire has been stopped at the northern edge which is near PQ Road and it started near Road D close Superior and Bostwick.
foxnebraska.com
Prosser community hosts harvest bee to honor the end of an era
A harvest bee took place around Prosser, Nebraska Friday. The community came together to pay tribute and help the Ruhter family harvest a final crop. Hard work, good memories, and some tears brought out the best of those close to Sam Ruhter. “Today was the end of an era, Sam,...
